Hwy 246 at Fremont Street in Northfield will be closed and detoured Monday as crews repair a sewer line, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists traveling on Hwy 246 north into Northfield will be detoured at Jefferson Parkway west to Hwy .3 north. Signs will be placed to guide motorists along the detour route. Local traffic can still reach residences and businesses near the closure.
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
• Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times
• Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving)
• Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300
• Avoid making lane changes within work zones