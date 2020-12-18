Attorneys for a former Rice County corrections officer convicted of misconduct while on duty have filed countersuits against two inmates who allege he violated their rights and caused injuries while restraining them.
The attorneys are also appealing the Rice County Attorney’s decision not to pay legal expenses for the officer, James David Ingham, of Dundas.
Ingham was convicted in October of abusing his authority following charges that he was overly aggressive in restraining two inmates, and in doing so caused injuries during their September 2019 incarceration following charges of drunken driving. Ingham, who resigned his post in March, is being sued in federal court by the two victims, Elizabeth Benjamin and Marcus Allen King. Both are also suing Rice County and several deputies. King included the city of Faribault and several of its police officers in his lawsuit.
In a Nov. 13 letter to Ingham’s attorney, David Hvistendahl, Rice County Attorney John Fossum maintains that the county isn’t responsible for Ingham’s legal expenses. Ingham pleaded guilty to misconduct of a public official, a misdemeanor. Fossum maintains the behavior which led to the charges was “outside the course and scope of his employment and certainly malfeasance.”
Hvistendahl has asked for a hearing before the Board of Commissioners to argue that the county is obligated to cover Ingham’s legal fees.
Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted earlier this week said that the hearing will take place in January after a new county commissioner is seated.
In a Dec. 2 letter to Fossum, Hvistendahl points out that state statutes require governmental subdivisions to pay the reasonable costs and expenses for law enforcement officers sued for allegedly causing injury while performing their official duties.
Hvistendahl argues that Ingham’s guilty plea is inadmissible because it wasn’t a felony-level offense.
Countersuits
The countersuits, filed last week in U.S. District Court, allege that Ingham is immune from prosecution because he acted within the scope of his authority and didn’t use excessive force as the plaintiffs allege.
Benjamin and King’s suits claim Ingham abused and tortured them following their Sept. 6-7, 2019 arrests, and that Rice County, which had previously disciplined Ingham for mistreating inmates, harassing coworkers and lying about alleged policy violations, should have known Ingham was a risk to inmates’ health and safety. Ingham denies those claims.
In Benjamin’s case, court documents show Ingham charged at her with a technique use to subdue non-compliant individuals. Ingham was reportedly so aggressive that Benjamin flew into the air and hit her head on the wall, requiring stitches. Ingham allegedly kneed a handcuffed King in the groin, applied pressure to his neck and “extreme pressure” over his face and nose for an extended period, according to court records.
The countersuit also claims that the plaintiffs’ injuries were the result of their arrests.
In addition, Ingham is asking the court to award him damages from Rice County and the city of Faribault in part to cover his legal fees and other expenses related to his defense.