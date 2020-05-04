A Northfield man who allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl earlier this year now faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.
Lawrence Alan Brown, 55, was charged Friday in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Brown was charged after the alleged victim reported Thursday she had been the victim of sexual abuse by Brown approximately two months earlier in Northfield. Another 12-year-old girl allegedly witnessed the assault.
In a statement Thursday, Brown reportedly denied abusing the two girls but stated they had slept in the same bed together.
Judge Karen Duncan released Brown on his own recognizance, contingent on him making all future court appearances, submitting to chemical testing and following other court requirements.
Brown’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 26.