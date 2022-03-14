Northfield is Open To Business.
That's the message and the name of the program that Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson wants entrepreneurs and small business owners to know and use.
Carlson, who has steered economic development in Northfield since 2016, said the existing Open To Business program has been expanded after partnering with Twin-Cities based nonprofit Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers (MCCD).
"This partnership allows us to offer free coaching to start-ups, young businesses and longstanding businesses alike," Carlson said.
Besides offering one-on-one business and strategic planning, other no-cost services include financial assessment, networking and referrals, and access to capital. Carlson said entrepreneurs and small business owners can also get help with training in regulatory tax, licenses and accounting, marketing and communication planning, as well as business and strategic planning.
Carlson, who graduated from St. Olaf College with a degree in economic and public policy, said the city of Northfield has hired an associate economic development coordinator who will start at the end of March.
"It is my understanding that the new economic development associate will be paid using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that the city received from federal funds," Carlson explained. "The new consultant with the EDA has a budget of $15,000. Before the EDA approved the new contract with MCCD, the EDA had budgeted $74,000 for the NEC. By changing contracts to the MCCD, there was a cost savings of $59,000."
Besides the new development associate, Carlson said MCCD business advisor Yoni MK Reinharz recently joined the team. MCCD of Minneapolis is a nonprofit community development financial institution that provides community and municipal partners assistance with policy, advocacy, and field building.
Carlson said he's excited to have a team at work trying to grow Northfield's business footprint beyond the existing partnerships, such as the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
"Northfield is making inroads on addressing its housing needs," he said. "Obviously it's a fine balance between ensuring investments fund downtown, the jewel, as well as fund pockets of development in the surrounding area. We want our cake and to eat it too."
He said the steady retail scene that is supported by tourism dollars flowing into downtown helps the entire community.
Attracting large businesses to Northfield has not been a top priority, he said, mainly because smaller businesses are more attracted to the community known for it's robust academia and industry.
"Larger businesses tend to want to locate in the Twin Cities, Owatonna and Faribault," he explained.
Of course, the shrinking workforce is a pressing issue for many businesses across the country, as well as here in Northfield. But, Carlson said, the construction projects already underway, such as redevelopment of the Archer House, or in the proposal mode, like the riverfront development and Kraewood apartments, adds jobs to the local labor force.
Carlson said about 20 new businesses have opened in Northfield each year since 2016. Data from Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) confirmed that pattern. The COVID-19 pandemic effected openings in 2020 reporting 15. No data was available yet for 2022.
Carlson said the EDA microgrant program has been operational since 1998. Since then, 68 businesses have received grants, but more have applied.
Recent microgrants to Northfield small business from the Economic Development Authority include Northfield Yarn ($4,995), Northfield Physical Therapy, HotSpot Music, LLC, and Launch 5 Media (all $5,000) in 2018; Groundwire Coffee and Contented Cottage ($5,000) in 2019; Cannon Strength, Prema Studio and Armory Square Event Center ($5,000) in 2020; and Moran Pro Cleaning ($5,000) in 2021.
Four of those grants funded Latino and women owners.
"If you walk up and down Division Street and drive north and south on Highway 3, most of those small businesses have gotten some sort of financial or policy assistance from these programs," Carlson said.