The city of Northfield has filled in a skating loop near the city’s Babcock rodeo grounds, a first-of-its kind addition in the community intended to help the area residents stay active during COVID-19 and possibly become an annual tradition.
The loop is 1,200 feet long, 25 feet wide, and includes a warming house.
Northfield Streets and Parks Manager Tim Behrendt said crews started flooding the property, at 1080 Minnesota Hwy. 3, approximately 1½ to two weeks ago before its opening Thursday. City staff wanted to use the rodeo grounds for more purposes while allowing residents to get outside and exercise while adhering to social distancing guidelines. Behrendt said the option is especially valuable this year as restrictions public officials say are needed to control the spread of the virus prevent the public from exercising in large groups within indoor gyms and other recreation centers.
The idea had been on the radar of the Northfield Park & Recreation Advisory Board in 2019, but the group ran out of time to complete the project two years ago. The board approved the plan last month.
The loop is being used strictly for skating. There are capacity restrictions — six to eight people are allowed at a time in the warming house, and picnic tables are available for people who do not feel comfortable stepping inside. Behrendt noted city staff is advising people to maintain 6 feet social distancing for non-family members while at the loop.
The city is maintaining the ice on a daily basis. Behrendt said it has mainly received positive feedback on the loop, and users have reportedly been pleased to have a different recreation option this winter. He expects the loop to be open until at least next month, adding that if people use the site and offer positive feedback, it will likely be opened again next winter.
Also Thursday, outdoor skating rinks were opened at Babcock Park, near Greenvale school, Roosevelt Park, Washington Park, Way Park and near the Northfield Ice Arena.