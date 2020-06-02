With Gov. Tim Walz loosening restrictions designed to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control, traffic on Minnesota roadways is on the rise. In order to ensure that Minnesotans stay safe, area law enforcement agencies are boosting traffic safety enforcement with extra patrols through June 14.
Owatonna Police Capt. Jeff Mundale said that according to state traffic statistics, this time of year has been chosen for increased enforcement because it’s typically very dangerous. He said the timeframe is particularly problematic for its traditional spike in distracted driving.
Because the increased law enforcement is focused on distracted driving rather than drunk or drugged driving, it won't be targeted on Friday and Saturday night, when DWI enforcement is typically heavy. Faribault Police Capt. Neal Pederson said that in general, enforcement will be heaviest in the afternoon and evening.
Though summer generally lacks the kinds of inclement weather conditions typical of winter, the season is traditionally the most dangerous of the year. Over the last five years, 640 Minnesotans have died on the state’s roadways between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. In Minnesota, distracted driving contributes to at least 80% of all crashes, according to DPS. Drivers who use a cellphone are four to five times more likely to be in an injury crash, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Last year, the state attempted to crack down on distracted driving by passing the “hands free” phone law. Under the new law, motorists can be ticketed for simply holding a cellphone in their hand while driving, even if they are stopped at an intersection while doing so.
Owatonna's Mundale said that the Hands Free Law has provided a major boost to traffic enforcement. While state law previously prohibited texting while driving, other phone use was still allowed, making the law notoriously difficult to enforce.
“The Hands Free Law really allows law enforcement more opportunities to enforce distracted driving,” Mundale said. “It’s simply much easier for officers to recognize a violation.”
In the time of COVID-19, Mundale said it hasn’t been particularly easy to enforce traffic violations. Officers have had to do their best to stay safe by wearing masks and gloves, sanitizing equipment and vehicles regularly and maintaining social distancing.
Despite the challenges, Mundale vowed that Minnesotans will be able to count on law enforcement agencies like the Owatonna Police to keep the roads safe. Even after the additional enforcement period ends, he said that Minnesotans breaking the law should be prepared to be stopped.
The increased traffic enforcement efforts are funded by the state’s “cornerstone” traffic safety program, Toward Zero Deaths. In addition to addressing distracted driving, TZD aims to reduce drunk/drugged driving, speed-related traffic violations and seat belt violations.
Law enforcement have made major headway in reducing drunken driving. According to TZD law enforcement liaison Scott McConkey, the number of suspected drunk driving deaths and injuries has decreased by roughly two thirds over the last two to three decades. Statewide, severe injuries from distracted driving have declined notably as of late amid increased enforcement, falling from 254 in 2016 to 149 in 2019. However, fatalities increased in both 2018 and 2019.
Kathy Cooper, of the Rice County Safe Roads Coalition, said that significant progress has been made with regard to distracted driving since the implementation of the Hands Free Law. Cooper lamented that since the onset of the pandemic, speed related crashes have increased dramatically.
Funding for additional enforcement comes from the National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA) and is distributed to those counties most in need of additional enforcement. Statewide, Rice County ranks in the top 15 out of 87 counties for traffic fatalities.
Launched in 2003, the TZD program is a joint initiative of the Minnesota Departments of Health, Public Safety and Transportation. TZD combines education and awareness efforts with extra enforcement on the road during specific times.
It’s focused on saving lives through a holistic approach. Centered around four key “Es,” it’s designed to save lives with improved roadways, stronger law enforcement, better informed drivers and reliable, timely emergency medical services.
In addition to regular seminars and advertising campaigns, much of that education campaign takes place on the roadways. Drivers who are not given a ticket are regularly warned over excessive speed or other traffic violations.