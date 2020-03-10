In its latest attempt to move toward carbon-free status by 2040, the city of Northfield will send representatives knocking on the doors of 200 businesses on March 19 with the hope of getting their owners to sign up for an energy-efficiency assessment of their work site.
Should a business-owner agree to have their work site assessed, workers from the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s Energy Smart program will provide them with a free consultation illuminating energy-efficient strategies that owners can employ to increase their profits and reduce their carbon use, said Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad. The consultation may also provide owners with information about how to reduce energy costs and rebates.
The effort is part of Northfield’s Energy Jump Start initiative, a list of 14 strategies and goals laid out for achieving Northfield’s carbon reduction mission. Door-knockers will include members of Northfield’s Energy Action Team — a volunteer group dedicated to tackling energy and climate issues, as well as members of Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs) — an organization dedicated to helping local Minnesotan communities implement clean energy projects, according to their website.
Assessments would focus on work site lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, said CERTs Strategic Communications and Engagement Director Daniel Thiede. Sometimes, an owner can improve their business efficiency through something as simple as changing what kind of lightbulbs they use. In other cases, the assessment may analyze utility costs, windows and weather stripping in determining efficient strategies, Kallestad said. The assessment might recommend the installation of renewable energy systems, like solar, if the work site is suitable.
Owners aren’t obligated to agree to an assessment and even if they do, they don’t have to follow the recommendations of the assessment, Kallestad said.
Kallestad is hoping that, of the 200 businesses, about 50 will agree to be assessed. CERTs has supported similar energy-efficiency assessment pushes 44 times elsewhere in Minnesota, Thiede said. In those efforts, around 30% of business owners agreed to the assessment, and 10 to 15% followed the assessment’s recommendations.
Funding for the door-knocking effort will come from CERTs while the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce will pay for the assessments with help from Xcel Energy and Centerpoint Energy.
“I hope people will sign up because what they will do is find out where businesses are needlessly using energy, things they could change,” said Matt Rohn, a volunteer for the Energy Action Team.