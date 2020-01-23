The Northfield City Council on Tuesday night opted to seek state authorization for a November public vote on whether to implement a half-cent sales tax for repairs to city park and recreation facilities.
The measure passed on a 6-1 vote. Councilor David DeLong was the lone no.
To gain needed Legislative approval prior to a referendum, the city must demonstrate that the projects the sales tax would fund have a regional benefit. There can be no more than five capital projects funded from the tax. All projects the sales tax is expected to help fund will be listed on November’s ballot.
The city plans to inform the state that it will use the projected $13 million in funds collected through the sales tax for capital projects within the Riverfront Corridor, including Riverwalk, Bridge Square, Ames Park, Riverside Park, Babcock Park, Cannon River Regional Park, Sechler Park and sports and recreation facilities including Spring Creek Park, Sechler Park, FiftyNorth or other areas.
The city also says it also wants to make roof repairs at Memorial Park/pool/skateboard park and the ice arena. Northfield plans to replace refrigeration equipment and preserve related assets in the building.
To Councilor Jessica Peterson White, the sales tax helps relieve the burden to property taxpayers while filling the public need to increase funding for park and recreation facilities. Peterson White, owner of downtown business Content Bookstore, said she has noticed a substantial number of tourists who visit her store who would contribute through making purchases in town.
DeLong said although “it sounds like a good idea,” he took issue with the lack of specifics in the application. He added he wants those details to be worked out before the council approves the application, noting he would reject the request if he was authorized to do so.
DeLong questioned what would happen if the state rejected the proposal because of a lack of detail.
“This feels rushed,” he said.
City Administrator Ben Martig said he’s “relatively confident” that the state will accept the application.
The city has gauged public feedback on the proposal in a survey through Fieldstone Research to residents via mail to get their opinions about current park and recreation facilities and willingness to fund potential improvements, possibly via the tax on retail sales and taxable services.
According to the survey, nearly 35% of voters support building a new multi-purpose facility that includes an ice arena. A little more than 22% say the city should make minimal repairs to the current ice arena, and 13.8% thought the city should build a new ice arena.
The city believes the Legislature might request more details on the projects the half-cent sales tax will fund.
During a public hearing, Northfielder Patrick Tomczik castigated the council for what he deemed as reckless spending.
“This is the worst thing that I’ve ever seen,” he said of the Fieldstone Research survey, noting the city did not include the names of the people the mail was sent to. He added he is aware of people having not received the survey or throwing it out without opening the mail because they thought it was junk mail.
“You’re going to drive people out of here,” he said of the city’s spending.
Northfield resident Kari Gross also expressed spending concerns and spoke of her personal struggle with increasing taxes.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian said there are few funding options that allow so many people to contribute.
“Let’s put this to the voters,” she said.