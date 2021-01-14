The Northfield City Council is set to discuss whether to throw its support behind several state and national climate initiatives over the next three weeks. Doing so would signal the importance of the goals in helping Northfield achieve carbon-neutral energy by 2040.
The plans, including a federal revenue-neutral market-based carbon fee, an Xcel Energy initiative to phase out coal plants by 2030, and a building efficiency plan, could help the city as it seeks to meet its goals established under the climate action plan the council approved in November 2019.
According to officials, support of the carbon fee would send "a clear price signal to entrepreneurs and existing businesses to invest in a clean energy economy by placing a fee on fossil fuels at the source.” Revenue collected from the fee will reportedly be returned to American households as a monthly dividend. Officials say that dividends will create jobs and economic growth.
Officials say the carbon fee is a part of needed incentives to shift Americans away from fossil fuels while also protecting lower- and middle-income households. Also, more than 3,500 U.S. economists, all four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 27 Nobel laureate economists and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers say that a carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at a sufficient speed. Prominent national Republicans and the business community have reportedly also expressed more support for carbon taxes as well as groups such as the Climate Leadership Council and the Business Roundtable.
According to a resolution the EQC passed in support of the carbon fee last year, employees of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Department of Natural Resources are tracking the state’s climate changes, and find Minnesota continually warming and becoming wetter. Those patterns are reportedly causing adverse impacts to the economy, infrastructure, public safety and health.
“These destabilizing weather patterns have caused — and will continue to cause — substantial impacts to the health, prosperity, and security of all Northfielders, Minnesotans, but especially children, elderly, pregnant women, low-income families, and racial and ethnic minorities living in poverty,” according to the EQC.
Northfield City Councilors Clarice Grenier Grabau and Jessica Peterson White said they support the plan, framing the issue as a matter of environmental health, equity and national security.
The council is expected to express its support for the fee Tuesday during an upcoming Council meeting. The council then plans to send a copy of the resolution to Congressional and state representatives from the area.
Xcel Energy energy efficiency work
Xcel Energy’s 2020-34 Integrated Resource Plan includes a commitment to retire all Minnesota coal plants by 2030 and increase statewide solar capabilities. The plan meets Xcel’s commitment to 80% carbon reduction by 2030 and recommits the company to a goal of having an 100% carbon-free electric system by 2050.
Xcel Energy’s role is to generate and deliver power through transmission lines. Responsibility for approving the plan rests with the Public Utilities Commission, which will take that up this year. Xcel started the preparation process in 2019. A number of cities have already declared their support for the plan, including Minneapolis. Those goals are also seen as being in line with Northfield plans. The city is aiming for 28% of vehicles to be electric by 2030.
Better buildings
Cities do not have the authority to require new construction be built to energy standards above state code. The current building code cycle is reportedly not on a trajectory to meet state or local greenhouse gas reduction goals.
Northfield Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said energy-efficient buildings create more local jobs, save building owners money on energy bills and reduce air pollution. The Department of Labor and Industry and Department of Commerce have expressed support for an advanced and accelerated building energy code. Cities across the state are reportedly expressing support for the legislation by signing a joint letter, passing a resolution, or submitting their own letters. The goal is for approximately 40 cities to express support for the effort before any legislation is introduced.
Councilor Brad Ness said he wants to see the language of any legislation before expressing support for it. However, Peterson White said doing that might complicate the plan itself, adding her experience with legislation is that it rapidly evolves throughout a session. Also, she noted such local resolutions focus more broadly on an individual concept instead of a bill.
Plans call for support of the Xcel plan and building efficiency initiative to be on the agenda for the council's Feb. 2 meeting.