Lauren wasn’t comfortable going back to her home. She had a blanket, a few clothes, and her car. She tried sleeping in her car overnight a few times, but it was February in Minnesota, and she had to keep waking up to run her car to get warm. Then in the morning she would grab a granola bar before school, and after school she would eat some fast food before she went to work. Then repeat.
According to Wilder research, 13,300 Minnesota youth are homeless or do not have a safe nighttime residence some time during the year. This number includes 5,800 minors on their own and 7,500 youth ages 18-24. These numbers are considered conservative; the actual number is likely to be considerably higher. Young people experiencing homelessness are often invisible, as they may be couch-hopping with friends, going to emergency shelters, staying in their cars, riding the bus, or even staying outside. About 20 percent of homeless youth report spending more than a week outside. The number of shelter beds and affordable housing does not meet the need for youth homelessness.
Several years ago staff at the Northfield Union of Youth (NUY) interviewed many local youth who had experienced housing insecurity. We found that youth in Northfield were employing all of the strategies mentioned in the previous paragraph (except the shelter option, there are no youth-serving shelters in Rice County). In response to this problem, NUY created a community-based host home program called the Wallflower Project. It depends on community members who have a spare room to temporarily open their doors to a young person who needs a safe place to stay, while supportive services are provided and until more permanent housing solutions can be obtained.
“My husband and I joined the Wallflower Project and did our training in December. It took two months before there was a match between what we were able to provide and what a local youth needed for housing. Although she was shy at first, and the situation was awkward for everyone, it was only a couple of days before she was eating meals with us and chatting in a comfortable way. We had told the NUY staff that we were only able to host someone for a short term, but we so enjoyed having her around that we ended up being her hosts through the spring. She was busy with her classwork and her after-school job, so she wasn’t around very much. And it wasn’t that every day was easy — she had some drama in her life that would occasionally find its way into our home, but the staff at the NUY were great about helping us through difficult patches.
“What did the youth get out of it? For three months she had a room where she could sleep at night and feel safe, and she could eat healthy food with no strings attached — something every kid deserves. What did we get out of being hosts? We got to know that we lived in a community that cared for youth in need.”
The Wallflower Project is a volunteer program and cannot exist without caring community members. Hosts are provided with training and support and choose whether they wish to be a short term (one night to two weeks) or longer term (two weeks to several months) solution.
Hosts are responsible for providing a spare room and food or meals until more permanent housing is found for the youth. Meanwhile, the youth will be provided with an advocate to connect them with community-based services and affordable housing.