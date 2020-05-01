The Minnesota Water Well Association is supporting a Dakota County ordinance banning the drilling of certain industrial water wells for one year.
The ordinance, which was proposed by Dakota County Board members, would put a one-year moratorium on industrial wells that use 10,000 gallons a day or one million gallons a year.
The moratorium would not impact residential water wells, agriculture irrigation and most industrial well use.
The ordinance also does not impact existing wells or replacing existing wells.
In the last year, there have been attempts by companies to drill and export large amounts of Minnesota’s water out of state, specifically in Dakota County.
“We feel communities deserve time to consider the impact of shipping millions of gallons of water out of state” said MWWA President Rodney Born in a press release. “Our goal as an organization is to support the thousands of private water well owners in Dakota County and the dozens of water well professionals who live and work in the community. This ordinance is a great step in that direction.”
Dakota County commissioners will be holding a telephone public hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday to hear public comments regarding the ordinance. MWWA is encouraging Dakota County water well owners and well drillers to contact their commissioners to support the moratorium.