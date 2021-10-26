The search for St. Olaf College’s next president has hit a milestone, as the Board of Regents announced the members of the Presidential Search Committee.
The group is composed of eight current or former regents, two faculty members, two staff members and one current student. Several of the committee members are also alumni and/or parents of current or past St. Olaf students.
The committee will work with St. Olaf’s selected search firm, Storbeck Search, to identify the person who will succeed President David R. Anderson, who announced in May 2021 that he would step down at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. Anderson, a St. Olaf alum, became its president in 2006.
The announcement was made by St. Olaf Board of Regents Chair Jay Lund.
“(The) committee will work alongside our selected search firm, Storbeck Search, to find a successor for President Anderson upon his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 academic year,” Lund wrote in a message to the community.
I am pleased to share that the following individuals will serve on the Presidential Search Committee:
Regents and former regents
Stephanie Fehr, Chair
The Rev. William Gafkjen
Susan Gunderson
Jennifer Hellman
Christopher Klein
Timothy Maudlin
Brenda McCormick
Glenn Taylor
Faculty
Louis Epstein, associate professor of music and faculty representative to the board
Anthony Bateza, associate professor of religion
Staff
María Pabón, vice president for equity and inclusion
Valeng Cha, director of government, foundation and corporate relations
Student
Andy Nelson, student government association president
“These committee members were deliberately selected to represent diversity among gender, age, race, experience, viewpoints, and association with the college. They are also forward-thinking, with an eye toward St. Olaf’s future. Committee Chair Stephanie Fehr is an accomplished human resources professional, who will bring that valuable lens and expertise to the process.”
In January, the committee will launch a dedicated webpage with information and updates related to the president search, he said. The page will be updated regularly and list engagement opportunities relate to the search.