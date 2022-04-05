Local caterer Ruth Bolstad remembers her first catering job — an after-church Easter breakfast — like it was yesterday. She even recalls sourcing the eggs from a local farmer.
But it wasn't yesterday; it was 1971 and Bolstad was a ninth grader growing up in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Today, Bolstad is celebrating five years of running Ruth's On Stafford, a pickup, delivery and event business on a backstreet in Dundas that operates almost exclusively by word of mouth.
Her slogan is: "Open the doors to a new catering experience. Now serving."
Bolstad "serves" meals Tuesdays and Fridays, often finishing the pre-ordered meals as customers wait in their cars outside her building at 410 Stafford Lane South. With a huge commercial kitchen located on the south end and an event space that holds 160 people on the north end, Bolstad said she likes the location because of the woodsy hillside to the east.
"All our meals are handmade and homemade," Bolstad said. "We operate by customer requests."
Bolstad said using her own recipes is a loose term. Most of the magic to her cooking comes by way of referencing recipes but rarely following them.
"I just put it in until it looks right," she said. "If I needed to copy down a recipe, I'd write it according to what items I had in my kitchen at the time. If this, then that, so no recipe has ever been quite the same twice."
Bolstad said she usually has family members help with packaging the meals and carrying them out to waiting cars, but when she contracted COVID-19 and lost her sense of taste and smell, she said she had to hire two assistants.
"They became my tasters," she said of Alex and Quinn, both 26 years old. "We're a team. I'm the manager and they follow my rules, They lift and carry food to events, help with set up, use covers for meals."
"I still clean the bathrooms here myself," she said of the sprawling event space.
Bolstad said she likes the variety of her catering assignments, which range from small family meals to the hosting the training center for Kwik Trip employees, from making Pad Thai for 280 with 900 won tons for a wedding reception to making mac n' cheese for the high school ski team.
"I cater a lot of life events," she said. "Mainly weddings, funerals, birthdays, bridal showers and graduations."
With the flexibility of the gathering space, she hosts conferences, bridge clubs, books clubs, family reunions, lunches for Northfield groups like the Gardening Club and the Chamber of Commerce.
Recently, she catered an event for the Rice County Watershed Coop using Kernza, an environmentally friendly grain now grown in Minnesota, in her recipes, rather than regular flour.
"I learned as I was doing," she said. "I've always been creative and a bit unorthodox, so I enjoyed the challenge."
Bolstad said she is not interested in running a restaurant, because her love of cooking really stems from her desire to make a personal connection with her customers.
"A customer told me she'd never seen a caterer who gets more hugs," Bostad said smiling. "The reason I keep doing this, despite all the chaos, is to make the customer satisfied enough to shine. When the oven is on, the meals are baking, and everything dovetails, means that I've managed to pull all the pieces together to make the customer proud of event and the food."
She added, "That is a bit of bliss."
Rebecca Vargas has been a faithful customer since 2019 when Bolstad catered her late husband's funeral luncheon. Vargas said the pork roast sandwiches, wild rice soup and desert bars were a big hit at the small family gathering.
"People were very impressed with the food," said Vargas. "Everything was just delicious."
Vargas and her late husband, both St. Olaf College graduates, had barely relocated to Northfield from the Twin Cities when her husband fell ill. She said a local funeral home director had initially recommended Bolstad's catering services.
Now, Vargas said she usually orders food once a week from Bolstad's Tuesday and Friday menus. On Tuesday evening, Vargas was picking up a loaf of slice oatmeal bread, Asian flank steak and grilled chicken and vegetable wrap with special sauce.
"Cooking for one is not fun," said Vargas. "So I order enough to get me through a few meals a week."
Mary Closner said she enlisted Bolstad to cater a special family birthday dinner for her 96-year-old mother.
"I can't really cook, and I have a big family who loves to eat. I basically told her about my 6'6" and 6'4" brothers and their love of beef and left the rest up to her," Closner said. "I might also have mentioned my pretend-vegetarian sister who needed something lighter."
Closner said she had plenty of leftovers after the meal which turned out to be chicken, rolled and stuffed with feta, and sun-dried tomatoes and a baked squash side dish.
"That was the most amazing chicken I had ever eaten," she said.