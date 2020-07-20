Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson first expressed his desire to pursue a law enforcement career to his high school counselors in the early 1980s.
A straight-A student, his advisers believed he was "too smart" to enter law enforcement, and instead told him to pursue a career that would allow him to embark on more schooling — a recommendation he didn’t heed.
Now, more than 35 years later, he is set to leave the profession he loves, at the top of his field, in the community he cherishes.
An out-of-state beginning
After deciding to forge ahead in law enforcement, Nelson attended a two-year school in Golden Valley. Once he received his degree, he started on his first job within the field from 1986-91 as an officer in Rapid City, South Dakota, in a profession that is different than today in many ways .
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) was still fairly new to the state, and only a handful of schools within Minnesota had bonafide law enforcement programs.
Rapid City was a more dangerous community to police than Northfield and Nelson’s first taste of police work came with many vehicle pursuits and arrests for violent crime arrests.
“I wanted to go someplace where they would give you good training,” Nelson said.
Although he enjoyed the area and liked the culture of the Rapid City Police Department, the pay was extremely low, and, with a growing family, he couldn’t afford to buy a house and wanted to be closer to extended family.
During a return trip his wife, Cheryl, made to the area, she saw a job opening at St. Olaf College in its Security Department.
Nelson serves college, transitions to PD
Nelson served as the assistant director of security for St. Olaf, until 1996 when he learned that the Northfield Police Department was hiring six officers.
Northfield had become the type of town that Nelson wanted his family to grow in, and, as a native of a rural area, a small-town police department seemed like the ideal place to serve. Add in the presence of Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and the opportunity for promotions within the Police Department, and Nelson was hooked.
“I felt like it was where I would be willing to invest possibly the rest of my career, if it worked out,” he said of applying as a patrol officer. “It was just too tempting.”
Nelson’s career steadily progressed. A member of a new crop of Northfield police officers, Nelson was trained on the bike patrol, served as a member of the Dakota County SWAT team for more than eight years, and, in 1998, became a school resource officer — a position he still lists as one of his most enjoyable.
Being a school resource officer was challenging. Nelson served atNorthfield High School, three middle schools, Arcadia Charter School and the Area Learning Center — all while helping the community in other ways.
“It might be one of my favorite assignments,” he said. “It might also be the most exhausting assignment.”
Helping to ensure a safe school environment allowed Nelson to live out his youthful goal to serve young people when he became an officer. He still runs into a lot of his former students and the volleyball players he coached at Northfield Middle School.
Nelson transitioned to the investigations division in 2002. He still had a number of job duties during his four-year tenure, including patrol work, and he used the connections he developed as a school resource officer with students and their parents to help him investigate crimes.
His investigative work came at the beginning of the methamphetamine crisis that has plagued the U.S. ever since. The cases he worked often covered multiple counties, and many crimes — thefts, assaults and other criminal activity involving weapons — related to the drug. In helping to address the meth crisis, Nelson worked with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
“It was a great learning experience, because I hadn’t worked a lot of that stuff before, and I like working with people,” Nelson said.
Following that stint, Nelson was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2006. At the time, the department had three patrol sergeants.
Nelson, along with fellow Northfield officers Bill Olsen and Mark Murphy, supervised Northfield road patrols for four years.
“I remind some of my patrol sergeants that this is probably the best job in the department,” Nelson said.
In 2010, then-Police Chief Mark Taylor added a sergeant of investigations, and Nelson was the first hire. Like patrol sergeants, Nelson was directly involved with investigations and supervised the police investigator and school resource officer.
Nelson reaches the top
After spending three years as the sergeant of investigations, Nelson was promoted to police chief in 2014. As chief, he has served as a community representative for the department, reported to the City Council and administrator, presented information and requested ordinance changes, and worked with other department leaders on high-level planning and budgeting. He has been a member of a number of community boards such as HOPE Center, Healthy Community Initiative, the sexual assault victim-centered organization Rice County SMART, Safe Roads Coalition, Rice County Treatment Court, Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition and others.
Lately, Nelson has played a leading role in strategic planning and operations as the department continues to use community policing. Under Nelson’s leadership, Northfield officers have taken part in implicit bias training, crisis intervention work, de-escalation tactics, responding to and recognizing people who are in a mental health crisis, and many other tasks.
The department has worked with partner groups such as Growing Up Healthy, Mayor’s Youth Council, Community Action Center, Northfield Public Schools, the local faith community and other organizations. The department has added two Latino officers as part of a goal to increase staff diversity.
Nelson’s career has seen the system change to reflect a more victim-centered approach while ensuring suspects are treated fairly and are given accurate information — no matter if doing so supports or erodes a case.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished as a department,” Nelson said.
A difficult choice
Nelson’s decision to retire was based on timing and for his family. He turns 55 this month and knows that he could continue in his role for a while longer, but believes that sometimes the only way for a police department to grow is for new leadership to be introduced.
“It has taken a big toll on me and on my family,” Nelson said of his position. “This is a job that kind of eats you up and can consume you … I think my wife would accuse me of putting too much of my time and my effort into my job.
“As hard as it is to let go, change is good.”
Nelson’s retirement comes approximately 16 months after former Deputy Chief Mark Dukatz stepped down. Dukatz was also hired as a Northfield patrol officer in 1996.
“If there was ever a community or person-centered policeman, Monte was it,” Dukatz said.
“He listens, he doesn’t make judgments immediately. If time permits, he takes the time to patiently and thoroughly go over all of the options that are available and what best serves the department and community.”
As much as Dukatz lauds Nelson for his ability to balance the well-being of his officers with the needs of the community, one of his fondest memories of the chief is how he and his family welcomed him into their home for dinner when they were working different shifts.
“They made me feel really welcomed, right at home right away,” Dukatz said.
Nelson agrees with Dukatz’s belief that although all officers have their own career plans, there also needs to be consideration for what’s best for the entire department and how NPD can continue evolving.
The City Council hired Mark Elliott to replace Dukatz last year as part of its succession plan.
To Nelson, Elliott, who served as a police officer for 22 years in Bloomington and was a Prior Lake police chief, has different strengths and prior experience he never had. The move also meets a department goal to recruit from within.
“Mark Elliott is going to be a better chief than me in many ways,” Nelson said.
“He brings things that I didn’t bring … that’s going to be good for Northfield, that’s going to be good for the community, it’s going to be good for the Police Department. We all have our strengths, and it’s time to let someone else’s strengths shine through.”
Elliott is aware that getting Nelson’s perspective, experience and knowledge before assuming the chief's job is relatively rare in departments across the country. He spoke highly of the chief’s knowledge about the department and the city.
“I hope that Monte enjoys his retirement,” Elliott said. “Well-deserved.”
Although Nelson hoped to have a non-law enforcement position lined up prior to his retirement, the previous nine months have been difficult for Nelson personally and professionally.
Two days before Christmas, 60% to 65% of his possessions were destroyed in a house fire. A few months later, the United State began dealing with COVID-19.
The right decision
As Nelson steps away, he knows that his decision to enter the profession decades ago was the right one.
The memories he keeps from his career have proven to form a mountain of evidence of the importance of his work, from helping an elderly person who is suffering from dementia, to solving bank robberies, sexual assaults and other cases.
“The ones that make you glad you chose this job, they are a lot of them and they’re all over the map,” he said.
Nearly 30 years after moving to Northfield because of the quality of the community and its educational system, Nelson said his family’s reasons for doing so still stand.
“Northfield is a unique community, a strong community, strong education community,” he said.
The end of Nelson’s tenure comes at a time of unprecedented friction between police and the public in some cities after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May.
Despite the unstable climate, Nelson is proud that the relationship between Northfield police and the community remains strong. Northfield residents sometimes deliver food, cards and emails thanking officers who helped them.
“I’ll never apologize for some of the people I got convicted, because it’s not about the suspect,” Nelson added. “It should be about the victim. And unfortunately, we can’t always give to all victims what they hope for: to see justice or what they see as justice.”
Some of the best compliments he said he has received have come from people whom he has dropped off at jail thanking him for treating them well.
“What I am proud of hearing is that I treated people fairly, that I was good at bringing people together and finding a way to negotiate sometimes difficult circumstances,” Nelson said. “And that could be something simple out on the road working as a patrol cop, or it could be as a chief at a larger collaborative level, but that I treated people fairly, regardless if they were a suspect or a victim, and that I treated them with compassion, and that I took the time to give them time.”