The Northfield City Council on Tuesday night awarded a nearly $2.9 million contract for a substantial street project slated for this summer.
The council unanimously awarded a $2.86 million contract to McNamara Contracting Inc. for this year’s mill and overlay project, which will also include installing bumpouts and bike lanes on stretches of city roads. The project is identified in the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan, and project funding comes from bonding, special assessments and enterprise funds. The contract is 20% below the engineer’s estimate performed when the project was bid.
“The bid was good,” said Public Works Director David Bennett. He noted the low two bids were within $20,000 of each other, and the total range of bids was within $500,000. He credited the quality of bids to the city placing them out early in the process.
The project includes work on:
- First Street from College Street to Maple Street
- Second Street from Washington Street to Oak Street
- Third Street from Washington Street to Oak Street
- Fourth Street from Nevada Street to Prairie Street
- Union Street from First Street to Second Street
- College Street from First Street to Third Street
- Winona Street from First Street to Fourth Street
- Nevada Street from First Street to Fourth Street
- Maple Street from First Street to Fourth Street
- Elm Street from Second Street to Fifth Street
- Oak Street from Second Street to Fourth Street
- Heritage Drive from Highway 3 to Hidden Valley Apartments
- Jefferson Road from Hidden Valley Road to Heritage Drive
- Seventh Street from Water Street to the west dead end
- Eighth Street from Water Street to Linden Street
Bumpouts are planned at the Seventh Street and Water Street intersection, at Third and Washington and on First Street at Winona Street and Nevada Street.
Bikeways will be on Second Street, College Street, Fourth Street, Nevada and Eighth Street and Heritage Drive.
The project is expected to take place from June to September.
“It’s a good project,” Bennett said. “Not only is it going to preserve the roadways and preserve their lives, it’s also advancing our pedestrian and bicycle plans.”
Councilor David DeLong, who moved the agenda item from the consent portion of the meeting to the regular agenda, said although he’s not in favor of all parts of the mill and overlay project, he still supports the overall plan.
“We need to get this done,” he said. “And McNamara is a good bidder, and I think it’s about as good as it can be expected.”