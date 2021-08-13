A Cannon Falls teen charged as the second shooter in the July 18 Dartts Park shooting reportedly told police he fired an assault rifle toward the victims after they stole marijuana from him and a friend.
Anthony James Williams, 17, was charged July 28 by juvenile petition. equivalent to charges in adult court. Charges include drive by shooting, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm within city limits or a park zone, all felonies. Identical charges were filed last month against Zachary Ryan Schultz, 18, of Northfield.
Juvenile petitions which contain what would be felonies in adult court on anyone 16 or older are public record.
Assistant Steele County Attorney Laura Isenor said prosecutors have asked to move Williams’ case to adult court.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were called on July 18 about possible gunshots in the park. Several witnesses said they saw two vehicles meet in the park’s south parking lot and later speed away down Cherry Street.
During a search of the park, officers located two shell casings in the south parking lot: a silver 0.22 caliber casing and a gold 0.223 casing.
Video footage from the park revealed the owner of one vehicle involved was registered to an Owatonna address, while the owner of the other vehicle was listed as Schultz, according to court records.
According to the report, the Owatonna driver who told police the incident was a “robbery gone wrong” after he went to the park with a 17-year-old to purchase marijuana from a man identified as Schultz. At the park, he said the “marijuana they were trying to sell was junk,” and that as they were leaving they saw Schultz allegedly lift a handgun up to his car window.
A search of Schultz’s vehicle revealed a 0.22 round believed to be a misfire, six 9 mm casing, and one 0.22 casing inside the vehicle, according to court documents. During a July 23 interview with Owatonna Police investigators, Schultz allegedly admitted to coming to Owatonna for a potential marijuana deal and firing a 0.22 pistol at another vehicle fleeing the park. Schultz said the occupants of the other vehicle stole a bag of marijuana from him and that he allegedly shot at them with his eyes closed, making him uncertain as to where he was aiming.
Though continued investigation of this incident, detectives spoke with an associated juvenile — identified as Williams — on July 26, according to the report. On July 27, Williams provided a statement in which he allegedly admitted to accompanying Schultz to Dartts Park and bringing a borrowed assault rifle, which he then fired toward the victims' vehicle after they were “robbed of a large amount of marijuana.”
Isenor said it is difficult to know a timeline on Williams’ case as they try to move it to adult court.
“It will likely be several months before there is a decision,” she said. “The law assumed child certification in this case and the Steele County Attorney’s Office believes that adult court is appropriate given the high risk to the public posed by the juvenile’s conduct.”