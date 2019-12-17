The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to reduce the recommended 2020 property tax levy increase and approved next year’s county budget.
A press release states the operating budget was set at $278 million and includes funding to address growing service demands and housing needs.
"Commissioners had approved a preliminary levy increase of 2.9% but found additional savings to lower the final levy increase to 2.8%," the release states. "For the second year in a row, the board voted to not collect a Regional Rail Authority tax levy, providing further relief to county property taxpayers."
The 2020 property tax levy was set at $144.6 million. Under the approved budget and levy, a typical Dakota County home valued at $280,200 that sees a 6.2% increase in market value will pay about $10.35 more in county tax next year. The levy impact to property owners is softened by 7.7% growth in the county property tax base. This will be the seventh consecutive year of growth in the tax base.
“We’re funding our priorities and making sure we respond in a fiscally responsible way to the increased demand for services that we’re mandated by the state to provide,” County Board Chair Liz Workman said in the release. “At the same time, we’re looking out for our property taxpayers.”
All spending, including the operating budget and capital improvement projects such as road construction and building maintenance, will total $453.5 million.
"New operating budget funds will support full-time nursing services in youth and adult correctional facilities, operation costs for the Cahill Place supportive housing development under construction in Inver Grove Heights and additional staff to handle increased caseloads in social services and other programs the county is mandated to provide," the release states.