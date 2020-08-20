Kwik Trip has replaced its former convenience store on Honey Locust Drive in Northfield with a much larger facility in Dundas.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building, at 415 Hester St. E, took place Thursday and included Kwik Trip employees, and Dundas and Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism officials.
The station, which opened Aug. 13, features 20 gas pumps. Not including a car wash attached to the convenience store, the new station is 7,200 square feet and is more than double the size of the former building. Kwik Trip’s Dundas facility also includes the addition of diesel truck pumps, take-home meals and fried chicken.
The new store has sparked the creation of 14 jobs and is thought to be the first gas station within Dundas city limits in approximately 12 years.
During the ceremony, Store Leader Gidget King thanked everyone who helped develop the station.
“This facility is beautiful,” she said.
Kwik Trip District Leader Naomi Froyum shared Kwik Trip’s mission statement and described the company’s core values. She thanked the city of Dundas and Chamber of Commerce and Tourism for their work in developing the building.
Dundas Mayor Glenn Switzer noted the development process began approximately three years ago.
“Welcome, you’ll be a very important part of the big picture for Dundas,” he told Kwik Trip employees.
Kwik Trip Leadership Development Specialist Carl Rick said facilities similar to the Dundas station cost $5 million to $7 million to develop and typically last 50 years.