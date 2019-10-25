A Northfield resident has asked the School Board to remove one of its own, saying he's bullying others online.
During a public forum in a special Oct. 21 board meeting to approve Sibley Elementary School construction contracts, Michael Grieger accused Northfield School Board member Tom Baraniak of having a one-sided approach to politics and policy, and taking an aggressive approach on social media that is unbecoming of a school board member.
The situation that led to Grieger’s request reportedly took place Oct. 19 during a Carleton College football game and involved vehicles parking in improper places, resulting in a girl nearly being struck. The situation later escalated on a now-deleted social media post.
The board did not take action on the request.
Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann said removing a board member is permitted by state statute but is a “fairly complex procedure” that would include an independent officer. State statutes say a board member could be removed and replaced for proper cause by a concurrent vote of at least four members.
“We all have the freedom of speech,” Grieger said. “Tom, however, takes this way beyond its intended uses. However, my greatest concern is that he is a clearly hateful individual who uses social media to cyberbully.”
Grieger also requested the school board re-examine social media use by members.
On Tuesday, Baraniak said although he appreciates Grieger’s feedback and opinions, he says he also has the right to his views and plans to continue stating his opinions. He said information was shared regarding his address and of Board Chair Julie Pritchard.
Pritchard said the board appreciates the time and effort community members demonstrate by attending meetings and expressing concerns. She added the board understands its members and the community sometimes have disagreements based on differences of opinion outside of board business.
To Pritchard, the district does not believe social media disagreements such as this meet the standard of cause to remove Baraniak.
“We have no intention of pursuing that,” Pritchard said. She noted her hope that the community understands that Baraniak’s social media posts do not reflect the views of the board and he has said that.
To Grieger, Baraniak’s online behavior constitutes cyberbullying.
He said the tipping point came after Baraniak went after someone who mentioned the near-crash.
“We have got to do something about this,” Grieger said. “This is not OK.”
Grieger claimed Baraniak intimidated him on social media following Monday's meeting by posting on Facebook with an assumption that someone with different political views asked him to removed.
“He didn’t tell the whole story,” Grieger said.
“To sit on a school board you have to be open-minded about things.”
Fellow Northfield resident Karisa Grothe agrees with Grieger’s allegations. She added she has spoken to at least a dozen parents who have also taken issue with Baraniak’s behavior.
“He’s bullying people,” she said. “He’s competitive. He’s aggressive, very one-sided, very opinionated.”
She said in one post relating to a roundabout, Baraniak “was extremely rude” to parents who lived in the area. She took issue with his behavior relating to a post from someone seeking help with a dyslexic child and last weekend's Carleton post in which she said he sided with the car owners who parked on the wrong side of the street.
“He was not defending children,” she said. “He was defending other things. I’m blown away that he is a school board member.”
To Grothe, Baraniak’s Facebook page, which contains numerous posts castigating Republicans and President Donald Trump, is filled with hate. She said Baraniak is not representing anyone who is not “far left.”
She said Baraniak offers no solutions and only uses bullying to get his point across on social media
“It’s insulting, and I’m not easily insulted,” Grothe said.
To her, Baraniak’s refusal to stop his social media approach means he must be removed.
“He continues to say he will not stop,” Grothe said. “I find that alarming.”