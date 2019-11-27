The injured bald eagle rescued by Northfield police in early July has been released back into the wild.
According to a press release, Northfield police were informed by the Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota that the bald eagle was released after 130 days in care.
According to a press release, Northfield police saved the bird July 1 at the intersection of Jefferson Lane and Jefferson Drive. Police captured the bald eagle in a blanket and safely placed it into a kennel to secure it.
Police had fielded several calls from concerned citizens regarding the bird. Officers had seen the eagle on two occasions but the eagle had flown away, although it had appeared to be injured.
The bald eagle was not injured by human activity.