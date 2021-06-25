A split Northfield City Council recently approved park goals identified over the next five years under the city’s Riverfront Enhancement Plan.
The council approved the plan June 15 by a 5-2 vote. Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Councilor George Zuccolotto dissented.
Early park priorities include work at Ames Park and Bridge Square. The National Park Service recommended in April 2020 that a top priority for the city should be developing all elements of Ames Park, on Hwy. 3 across from the city's fire station. Its recommendations also included closing the street between Bridge Square and the Riverwalk, possibly temporarily, to get people used to the idea, and institute food trucks and other amenities.
Pownell questioned why a complete reconstruction of Riverside Park, near a lower-income neighborhood, would not take place for at least the first three to four years of the plan. She said advocates for parks in more affluent places within the city have had more leverage to influence decision making.
Community Development Coordinator Mitzi Baker explained that its a way to stagger riverfront enhancement work for feasibility purposes, and developing programs and incentives for private properties around the riverfront. Also, flood study work is being done. On Thursday, Baker noted some of the work will likely depend on the city budget and other available resources, and some plans will inform budget requests for this fall.
“These are big undertakings,” she said.
According to the city, while work at Ames Park will "require additional designing, coordination with the adjacent property owners and identifying alternate design options to accommodate the Defeat of Jesse James Days carnival event or a secure a desirable alternate location," Bridge Square improvements could be done more quickly. Other key early priorities the city sees include improving aesthetics along and adjacent to the Cannon, such as cleaning up the riverbank and considering artwork and lighting.
“Steps may include enhancing connections to the river by improving public spaces that connect to the commercial district, eliminating gaps in sidewalks and trails, and pursuing design solutions to create a series of pedestrian loops that extend to both sides of the river and connect to the urban historic core of the community,” according to the city website.
The city has already started work on a regional park destination. Baker noted that designation is important because it could allow the city to leverage state legacy funds.
The council evaluated the park priorities in May and sought input from other committees and groups.
During the June 15 meeting, Councilor Jessica Peterson White, owner of the downtown business Content Bookstore, suggested the city possibly with the Arts & Culture Commission to integrate arts, culture and design work for those who work and visit the district.
“It’s exciting to see this becoming a reality so quickly,” she said.
City Administrator Ben Martig noted the Riverfront Enhancement Plan will be “part of a living document,” and facility upgrades could take time to complete. He said there could be chances for projects and other work not identified in the plan to take place through the budgeting process.