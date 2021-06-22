Studies show that one in four college women will be sexually assaulted and 5.3 million incidents of intimate partner violence occur against women 18 and older every year.
After human rights advocate Ellen J. Kennedy and local organizers presented other detailed statistics on the number of women who face violence every year during a June 15 meeting, the Northfield City Council endorsed a U.N. convention supporters say ensures women won’t face discrimination — a treaty the U.S. has not formally ratified.
The council’s June 15 action relates to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which was adopted in 1979 by the U.N. General Assembly and is often described as an international bill of rights for women. Consisting of a preamble, six parts and 30 articles, the Convention defines discrimination against women and is intended to set an agenda for national action to end such discrimination. The Convention defines discrimination against women as “...any distinction, exclusion or restriction made on the basis of sex which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the recognition, enjoyment or exercise by women, irrespective of their marital status, on a basis of equality of men and women, of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the political, economic, social, cultural, civil or any other field.”
Kennedy, founder and executive director of the human rights organization World Without Genocide headquartered in St. Paul at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, noted the idea came after a Carleton College student approached her regarding the ongoing issue of violence against women. The city’s support, she says, is important to help educate others of the need for the U.S. to ratify the agreement.
She said one of the most important reasons for cities like Northfield to pass such resolutions is that human rights initiatives work best when started locally. With that in mind, Kennedy also made a presentation to the Human Rights Commission, outlining the rates of domestic violence, sex trafficking and sexual assaults in Rice County. The HRC supported the resolution and passed it to the council.
"This is where they are the most important," Kennedy said of the importance of local human rights work. To Kennedy, the council's resolution means local elected leaders should choose the next steps they believe will have the most impact, whether that is providing more psychological/physical victim support services, or other issues the community deems pressing.
Kennedy noted there are only six countries that have not ratified the document: The U.S., Iran, Palau, Somalia, Sudan and Tonga. The U.S. is the only country to have signed but not ratified the document.
Northfield City Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau thanked Kennedy for bringing the “important, sobering report” to the council.
Grabau said the resolution of support was necessary to build pressure on the U.S. to ratify CEDAW. To her, women still face discrimination in the U.S., including in wages, housing and economic security, maternal health, and human sex and trafficking, an issue she said also further disproportionately impacts women of color and the LGBTQ population.
"I'm very happy to see the council's footprint on that," she added.
Report: 74 people sexually assaulted at Carleton, St. Olaf in 2019
According to a slideshow from Kennedy, Abby Banks of Carleton College, Priscilla Hagerman of the University of Minnesota and Tika Khachatryan of St. Olaf College, 2,678 Rice County residents reported being in an abusive relationship in 2019. The HOPE Center in Faribault worked with victims in 161 sexual violence cases in 2018 and 442 between 2016-18. According to the report, 86% of those victims were female. The report also found that at least 74 people were sexually assaulted at Carleton and St. Olaf colleges in 2019.
Sandra Varley, outreach and communications coordinator for Ruth’s House of Hope in Faribault, noted the shelter has served 14 women so far this year — 13 who have experienced domestic violence, along with their children who have often been exposed to those incidents. In one case this year, she said one woman and her three children who were fleeing a “violent” situation were living in a car until they found Ruth’s House.
The pandemic has placed a heavier burden on the shelter. Fourteen similar facilities closed last year in southern Minnesota alone, a number she partially attributed to COVID-19. She said women were unable to leave their homes and faced added burdens of job losses, isolation from their families and friends. Varley is also concerned about the eventual lifting of the eviction moratorium. At that point, she expects there will be a significant increase in need for safe shelter.
Background
President Jimmy Carter signed CEDAW and submitted it to the Senate in 1980. The agreement was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with bipartisan support in 1994 and 2002, but has not been considered by the full Senate. To Kennedy, ratification would demonstrate the commitment of the U.S. to women’s rights and join much of the international community. Support for the proposal has already been expressed in Minnesota cities such as Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Edina, Red Wing and Richfield. The Minnesota State Bar Association and Minnesota Nurses Association have also expressed support for U.S. ratification.
According to Amnesty International, those who are against the U.S. formally ratifying the treaty say it would grant too much power to the international community with the convention provisions superseding U.S. federal and state law. Detractors have also reportedly stated that “discrimination” is too broadly defined in the convention, that implementation in the U.S. “would result in unwise laws and ‘frivolous lawsuits,’ and expressed numerous other concerns, claims Amnesty International stated are false.