Katie Helgen forgot all about the Vintage Band Festival. But when she stepped outside her east side home Saturday to take her 6-year-old golden retriever Rosie for a walk, the sound of the horns were unmistakeable.

So instead of a walk, Helgen and Rosie took a trip downtown, enjoying several of the brass bands at the ninth annual festival in Bridge Square.

Despite the haze — smoke from Canadian wildfires — the relatively cool July temperatures made it a near perfect day to sit, listen and enjoy. The square was packed with music lovers, sitting in chairs, on blankets, on the Post Office steps and on the edge of the fountain. Some even laid on grassy portions of the square, while one appeared to nap.

They shielded themselves with an array of hats — from wool alpine to those perfect for a long hike — while some held umbrellas to keep away the UV rays.

But what they all had in common was a love of music. The 11 brass bands played for nearly 12 hours, filling downtown Northfield with everything from traditional Mexican and Bavarian tunes to New Orleans jazz to Gershwin classics.  

