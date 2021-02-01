The Northfield School Board is seeking a more direct line of communication with the Minnesota Legislature as the district and others throughout the state address COVID-19 and the lingering shortage of state education funding.
The Legislative Action School Board Committee, expected to include School Board Chair Julie Pritchard and Board members Corey Butler and Claudia Gonzalez-George, is expected to advocate for public education funding to state lawmakers. The committee could be approved during a Feb. 8 School Board meeting.
They are expected to meet with Superintendent Matt Hillmann to develop the district’s legislative platform, with outreach being finalized for the 2021-22 session by December. The following month, the committee will present the Northfield district’s legislative platform to the board for approval.
The trio is also slated to work with Hillmann to develop district positions and actions on legislation being considered by the state Legislature and how that will impact the district. They are also expected to communicate with lawmakers through a number of formats, including emails, phone calls, attendance at town hall meetings and visits to the Capitol, encouraging action by the full board when needed. The committee is also expected to recruit a legislative action team to include teachers, students, parents/guardians and community members, similar to other district advisory committees.
During a Jan. 25 board meeting, Hillmann said the district's immediate priorities include ensuring that it won't get less in state special education aid than it got in previous years as the school lost 67 students this year, mainly due to the pandemic.
Pritchard said the group will advocate for a 2% increase in the state’s per-pupil basic funding formula, money she said goes directly to classrooms. She acknowledged that though the School Board can advocate for certain causes, that doesn’t mean legislators will agree. Previously, Hillmann had focused on communicating with legislators, and, while the School Board supported his work, the group wanted to more directly advocate for education issues as elected officials. Butler said financing during the COVID-19 pandemic will be a top priority during this legislative session along with helping students who are experiencing mental health concerns.
Pritchard noted the committee, in place within some of the largest districts in the state, will be the first of its kind in Northfield. She said the group is looking to cultivate long-term relationships with legislators.
Gonzalez-George noted school districts “are very much connected to the Legislature,” through the amount of funding received from the state and needed curriculum and accountability mandates. However, she said there are also issues Northfield Public Schools must stay on top of to ensure it does not adversely impact the district.
Gonzalez-George noted she also wants community members, parents, students and other stakeholders to have a better understanding of how legislation impacts their education.
In Northfield, approximately 70% of the school district's revenue comes from the Legislature. Northfield Public Schools has been addressing a consistent lack of state special education funding over the last 28 years. The state’s per-pupil basic formula has rarely increased at the pace of inflation.
At the federal level, Congress pledged to cover 40% of special education costs in a 1970s law, but recent rates have only hovered around 7% to 9%. Placing the funding burden on local school districts while issuing more mandates has proved difficult. During the 2019-20 school year, because of insufficient outside funding, Northfield was forced to use $5.5 million of its general fund on special education — nearly 10% of the budget.
MSBA priorities
This year, the Minnesota School Boards Association is advocating for the Legislature to allow districts to use the greater of the 2019 or 2020 pupil counts for general education revenue and free and reduced-lunch counts for comp revenue.
Many districts, including NPS, experienced enrollment decreases this year due to the pandemic. Also, the MSBA is seeking to fully fund the Border-To-Border broadband grant program and is calling for the Legislature to eliminate the facilities funding cap, expand the uses of the long-term facilities maintenance revenue and add uses and flexibilities for lease levies. To improve staff recruitment and retention, the MSBA is seeking to increase the number of teachers of color and subject shortage areas, create incentives to attract and retain staff and teachers, and maintain pathways for teacher licensure.