Although patient visits are increasing substantially at Northfield Hospital and Clinics, officials and board members say the pandemic is still severely hampering the organization and could pose even greater risks in the future.
According to numbers presented during the June 25 hospital board meeting, total visits in recent weeks have returned to about 85% of normal, in a pre-COVID 19 budget. Video visits continue, but are at about half of peak levels. Surgeries increased last month to 78% of normal, a drastic increase from 32% earlier in the pandemic.
Hospital President/CEO Steve Underdahl attributes those increases to pent-up patient demand as some needed surgeries and elective procedures were delayed for weeks as patients stayed away to help combat the spread of the virus.
Board Chair Steve O’Neill said although the increase in patient volumes “is an encouraging sign,” year-to-date patient volumes are still much lower than pre-COVID 19 projections.
“As reopening hospital and clinic services continues, NH+C is taking a cautious, measured and vigilant approach, keeping the health and safety of our patients and staff as its highest priority,” he said Monday in an email.
In Northfield, the hospital is open except for the Express Care Clinic and Urgent Care Clinic.
“We’re being intentional about when and how we reopen Urgent Care and Express Care so they don’t become walk-in respiratory clinics by default,” Underdahl said late last week in an email. “In the meantime, we can care for people who need urgent or quick care at our primary care clinics, and the emergency department.”
Visitor guidelines continue to evolve, with nursing home visits still being the most restricted due to the disproportionate toll COVID-19 is having on people over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing conditions. That has sparked sadness from family members who can’t spend time with their loved ones, but Underdahl said patients and their families are devising creative ways to interact, including speaking to each other every day via telephone and by using iPads.
Screening for guests and staff continues to be refined. Hospital staff grapple with maintaining that safety precaution while not making the process too onerous. Visitors fill out a form to ensure they are not sick, and then temperatures are taken via facial recognition technology to ensure there is no fever present.
Although Underdahl said the $6.4 million the hospital has received in state and federal grants to combat losses caused by COVID-19 is “helpful,” he noted that shouldn’t be interpreted as eliminating the financial challenges the hospital continues to face, and instead makes the situation appear better than what it is.
“Given that there are so many unknowns related to the pandemic, I can't speculate on when the financial situation will improve for NH+C or other hospitals and clinics,” O’Neill said. “Some states that were doing relatively well in managing the spread of the virus are now experiencing significant spikes in reported cases and hospitalizations.”
Temporary salary reductions, furloughs expected to continue
NH+C is expected to address temporary salary reductions and furloughs by the end of the year. On April 8, the organization announced senior staff and directors would take a 10% pay cut and that some staff would be placed on temporary leaves of absence.
The possibility of the hospital reaching out to care centers and other facilities to help them purchase technology to protect residents and patients was discussed Thursday. The hospital is aiming for in-house tests to start by July 6.
To prevent any surge that could cost lives and NH+C even more financially, board chair O’Neill called for residents to wear a mask in public, socially distance, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.
“I believe NH+C has done an outstanding job, in an incredibly difficult time, in managing the extreme challenges in navigating our finances and patient care,” he said. “Our community is fortunate to have such a committed team of staff and medical providers who are dedicated to patient health and safety.”
Hospitals across the region are gearing up as restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 wind down.
Mayo Clinic announced last week it was ending pay cuts imposed to deal with the patient downturn. According to the Star Tribune, Mayo plans to restore pay and return furloughed workers this summer.
In April, Mayo announced plans to cut pay to more than 20,000 people and seek furloughs when elective surgeries were halted in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 patients. The clinic was projecting a possible $3 billion loss in 2020. But Mayo says patient volumes reached 80% to 90% of normal by mid-June, which was a quicker-than-expected recovery.