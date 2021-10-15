Nancy Antoine, principal of Northfield’s Bridgewater Elementary School since 2007, was named Minnesota’s 2021 NAESP (National Association of Elementary School Principals) National Distinguished Principal in mid-May.
But it wasn’t until Oct. 8, at a black-tie ceremony in Washington, D.C., that Antoine was officially presented the award recognizing her professional achievements.
“This is the most prestigious honor a Minnesota elementary principal can receive,” said Dr. Matt Hillmann, ISD 659 superintendent.
“All of Northfield celebrates with Mrs. Antoine as she receives this well-deserved honor.”
Antoine, who leads a staff of 70 and a student body of approximately 550 at Bridgewater, has been active in the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association for 20 years and is a past president of that organization.
“It’s an honor to represent Northfield, my administrative colleagues, local partners and all the elementary principals in the state of Minnesota,” said Antoine.
The three-day trip to D.C., sponsored by NAESP for Antoine and the other 39 National Distinguished Principals of 2021, had many highlights, including the chance for Antoine to attend focus sessions and advocate for educators with U.S. Department of Education officials.
“That was a piece I wasn’t aware of before arriving,” said Antoine. “We were able to talk with the Deputy Secretary of Education and the Assistant Deputy Secretary of Education about funding special education, teacher and substitute shortages, COVID issues and how important it is to pay teachers fairly for the work they do.
“You shouldn’t have to hold a second job to make ends meet just because you choose to be a teacher.”
Antoine recalls a $17,000 annual salary at her first teaching job in 1987, when first-year engineers were earning around $40,000.
“Today the disparity is even greater,” said Antoine. “Teachers should be recognized for their important contributions and paid accordingly.”
Now in her 15th year as Bridgewater’s principal, Antoine became an adjunct faculty member at Concordia University, St. Paul, this summer. She is teaching a graduate level class for future school administrators.
“I enjoy helping other teachers work towards administrative licensure,” said Antoine, “and this award is a reminder I need to constantly give back so the next generation of leaders is ready to take over when we retire.”
In D.C., Antoine shared copies of the children’s book “Oma Finds a Miracle” by Northfield author Patrick Mader, and illustrated by Northfield native Andrew Holmquist, with her fellow honorees.
She also met with members of the National Race and Equity Task Force and walked through the the emerging Black Lives Matter Plaza, among other meaningful activities.
“It was the experience of a lifetime, and so humbling,” said Antoine. “But none of this would have been possible without the staff, students and faculty members I’ve worked with over the years; I’ve learned so much from them.”
Said Hillmann, "Nancy is a student-centered principal who cares deeply about the success of her students, their families, and the staff who serve them. She is focused on helping every student succeed."