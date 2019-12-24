2019 was a year of action in Northfield.
This year, public and private organizations in the city announced important initiatives on climate, health care and housing, all subjects that have been at the forefront of local discussion for years.
Here’s what grabbed the headlines throughout the year
1. Hospital expansion OK’d, Benedictine Living Community of Northfield opens
The year included major health care stories that will change the scope of the industry in Northfield.
In July, the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors approved a $14.7 million expansion of the birth center to allow for four new labor and delivery rooms, three new postpartum rooms, a dedicated C-section room, new triage space, an expanded nursery and new waiting area. There will be 7,640 square feet of shelled space on the ground level that could be used for future development.
The Benedictine Living Community of Northfield opened in early December and has seen a steady stream of residents move in.
The building, at 2030 North Ave., is across from Northfield Hospital and Clinics and features 48 independent living, 24 assisted living and 25 memory care apartments. The facility includes chef-prepared meals made to order in a restaurant-style dining room, housekeeping and laundry services, a club room to enjoy cocktails, a beauty/barber shop and other amenities. The building also includes washers and dryers in apartments. Assisted living comes with meal packages, laundry and health care assistance.
The Family Residence, a 12-bed memory care facility that opened in August near the Northfield Area YMCA, offers four private bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, and eight bedrooms with shared bathrooms. The home is locked and fully-staffed and secure 24/7.
2. Several housing developments underway
Although more housing is still needed to combat a shortage, several projects announced this year are helping to address the problem.
The largest project includes a $14.2 million, 79-unit apartment complex in downtown Northfield restaurant. Plans announced in June call for the complex to be built on the southeast corner of Fifth and Washington streets, on the opposite side of the block from Reunion, which opened the prior month.
On a different project, Spring Creek Townhomes, the Minnesota Housing Financing Agency awarded $11.64 million to aid in the construction of a 32-unit, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhome complex in southeast Northfield. Construction is expected to take place next August and be completed by spring 2021.
In Dundas, development of a 39-unit market-rate apartment building was announced in June. The facility is expected to be on private property at 100 West Ave. and 80 West Ave., on the city’s southwest side, and include 40 parking garages for tenants.
And local organizers hope the first year of a dedicated collaboration between faith groups and Rice County Habitat for Humanity will enable the construction of two fourplexes in Northfield within the next few years.
3. Greenvale Park Elementary, Bridgewater construction moves along
After a $41 million bond referendum in November 2018 was approved to pay for a new Greenvale Park Elementary School, conduct construction work at Sibley and Bridgewater elementary schools and smaller district projects, progress has continued.
The Northfield School Board in August approved more than $21.3 million in construction contracts for the new school, and a groundbreaking ceremony took place in September. Construction has been ongoing since this fall and is planned for completion by next August.
The two-story building will have a fully-secure entrance and be built to hold 16% more students to accommodate the district’s increasing enrollment. The building will replace the original, which was constructed in 1971. The new school is expected to take up a smaller footprint than the current building and contain a mix of large and small instructional spaces in many modern schools.”
The older building will house an early childhood center.
The Northfield School Board in October approved nearly two dozen contracts for a $7.38 million Sibley Elementary School construction project. Included in the work, expected to be complete next August, is the media center expanding into the cafeteria next door, and a new cafeteria being built at the edge of the building. A small addition is planned for the music wing.
At Bridgewater Elementary project work on a 4,000-square-foot addition, creating new offices at the front of the building, was completed in October. The current office will be completely remodeled by next month.
4. Climate Action Plan passes, Northfield pledges to be carbon-free by 2040
Addressing climate change took center stage in 2019 in Northfield.
The City Council this fall passed a Climate Action Plan this fall and in it expressed its support to be carbon free within approximately 20 years. The plan is broad. In it, Northfield commits to seeking deep energy-efficiency retrofits for nearly all buildings and facilities, switching energy sources from fossil fuels to clean electricity in buildings and travel, reducing the miles people drive by promoting and expanding public transit, biking and walking, eliminating waste that enters a landfill or resource recovery facility and accelerating tree plantings and sustainable land ag practices.
The plan also calls for the city to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030.
The need to address climate change was the focal point of a packed September rally at Bridge Square during which activists spoke of the need to combat the issue for future generations.
5. Bridgewater Township contemplates, steps away from incorporation
After contemplating over whether to petition for incorporation for months, Bridgewater Township opted to sign a three-year annexation agreement with Northfield.
The agreement means the township cannot seek incorporation until the agreement expires or one of the two entities withdraws from the agreement. A six-month notice must be give before withdrawal.
The agreement includes quarterly meetings between the two boards to discuss a possible new annexation agreement for joint planning and zoning, which could include a provision that Bridgewater can use the city’s zoning authority in the township.
The agreement came after months of discussion between Bridgewater, the city of Northfield and the city of Dundas, two cities afraid of having limited growth potential if Bridgewater incorporated. Litigation against the township was discussed, but proved unnecessary.
6. More than $3 million fire station renovation complete
Cramped quarters became more spacious thanks to a 4,600-square-foot addition on the south side of the Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services building. The renovations allow five more trucks to be stored on-site. As part of the project, the number of sleeping rooms increased from four to five and living space, including the kitchen day room, was remodeled and updated.
The project’s cost came in slightly under the $3.5 million budget. The station not only serves Northfield, but also Dundas and the rural fire district; Dundas and rural fire each have been reimbursing its share of the project cost to Northfield.
7. Malt-O-Meal brand marks 100 years
Two major brands synonymous with Northfield celebrated anniversaries in 2019. The Malt-O-Meal brand marked 100 years and its parent company, Post Consumer Brands, had its 125th anniversary.
An event commemorating the anniversaries took place in mid-October.
The company, founded by John Campbell in Owatonna in 1919, moved to Northfield in 1927. Campbell’s product, Malt-O-Meal, was considered revolutionary. Along with C.W. Post’s grain-based beverage, Postum, launched in 1895, and what in 1897 was considered a “sweet” cereal, Grape Nuts, the products made breakfast quicker and more affordable for Americans in the early part of the 20th century.
Each year, the Campbell Mill on Hwy. 3, Northfield’s largest employer, produces 300 million pounds of cereal.
8. New administrator takes the reins in Dundas
The man at the center of a chapter of significant growth in the city of Dundas stepped aside this year, and the torch was passed to a Northfield woman with significant public sector experience.
Retired Administrator John McCarthy had served as a jack of all trades for the city as administrator, serving as position services administrator, city clerk, city treasurer, zoning official, EDA director, data practices officer and ex-officio Northfield Area Fire Rescue Service (NAFRS) board member.
McCarthy helped see the city through the development of Bridgewater Heights, off County Road 1 and Highland Parkway, and smoothed out the city’s budget process.
Councilors unanimously approved entering into contract negotiations in May with Jenelle Teppen, formerly deputy director of Public Services and Revenue for Dakota County, for the position. She previously worked as Le Sueur city administrator, and for 16 years as assistant city administrator for Inver Grove Heights.
9. Northfield bank robbery
For the third time in three years and second in the last three months, robbers struck Premier Bank on Jan. 12.
Deandre Dontal McGowan and an unknown accomplice were shown in security footage brandishing a firearm at employees and a customer, and ordering them to lie down while McGowan bound their hands behind their backs with plastic zip ties. McGowan then ordered one of the employees to fill his backpack with $100 bills.
McGowan who was arrested Jan. 16 in Bloomington in connection with the robbery, was sentenced in U.S. District Court earlier this month to seven years in federal prison for bank robbery.
As part of the plea agreement, McGowan was not prosecuted for two other bank robberies — including the same bank Oct. 27, 2018. and at the New Market Bank in Lakeville Dec. 22, 2018. Premier Bank now plans to move to the Fairfield Inn site on Highway 3, a more prominent location in town.
10. Northfield marks Gun Violence Awareness Days
For a Northfield gun violence awareness group, education is the key to action.
The group, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, took their message to Bridge Square June 8, holding a community gathering on Bridge Square.
About 25 people attended the gathering, as part of a larger Wear Orange weekend with similar events planned nationwide. Orange is the color of many gun violence awareness groups, a movement started in the memory of Hadiya Pendelton, who was killed at age 15 in Chicago weeks after performing at President Barack Obama’s inaugural parade in 2013.
The goal of the gathering was to educate the public about the impact of gun violence in America — on average, 100 people are killed by gun violence each day, said Beth Hagemeister of Moms Demand Action for Gun Violence in America.
“We are not anti-gun,” she said. “We are anti-gun violence. We respect the Second Amendment. We believe respecting rights and protecting people go hand-in-hand.”