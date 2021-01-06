The Northfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is grappling with a sharp drop in lodging tax revenue last year caused by COVID-19 and is relying on a regional partnership to help with that loss.
CVB Chief Executive Lisa Peterson said the 62% decrease in 2020 revenue came after two Northfield hotels were offline for six to eight weeks following the onset of the pandemic and continuing public apprehension at staying at hotels. Graduations, reunions, weddings and the Defeat of Jesse James Days, a five-day festival that typically draws an estimated 200,000 people to Northfield, were either canceled or significantly downsized. Then late in the year the St. Olaf Christmas Festival an event that draws in more than 10,000 people annually, and Winter Walk were called off.
Peterson also attributed the drop to ongoing government restrictions in Minnesota, steps state leaders say are needed to lessen the spread of the virus.
The Convention & Visitors Bureau, which contracts with the city of Northfield to market and promote the city, receives a lodging tax as its dedicated source of revenue.
The drop in lodging and associated reduction in the lodging tax means less money for the CVB to market local businesses to areas outside the community. Without that, Peterson added, local tourism officials are partnering with Minne-Roadtrip partners in Owatonna and Faribault to market the region as a travel destination.
The Minne-Roadtrip is a marketing collaboration between the three communities. According to the organization, it offers visitors the chance to get out of the hustle and bustle of the city and everyday life by visiting the picturesque downtowns, historic attractions and small family-owned businesses. The website shares information with travelers on local shopping, events, dining, and other travel ideas as well as ways to explore the art, culture and history found throughout the three communities.
Peterson noted the drop in lodging tax revenue is reflective of the worldwide pandemic, a virus dropping revenue around the U.S. The revenue decrease was lessened by a $14,500 Explore Minnesota Tourism grant and $25,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
The 2021 budget CVB budget is projected to include $72,520 in revenue and $76,348 in estimated expenses — staff wages, advertising and promotions, engaging in industry relations, regional partnerships and state tourism initiatives. The deficit is expected to be covered by reserves. The devastating fire that heavily damaged the historic 36-room Archer House will likely also cause an ongoing reduction in lodging tax revenue.
Peterson, president of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, is budgeting for approximately half of the lodging tax the CVB typically receives over the next 12 months, which she acknowledged is a “very conservative” estimate. Still, she added she plans to market the community as a safe place to visit during COVID-19.
“People don’t feel comfortable yet,” she said of public traveling feelings during the pandemic.