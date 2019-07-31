At least one man was injured Wednesday morning in a rollover crash in Northfield.
The man, who has not been identified, was extricated from a Hyundai Azera by Northfield firefighters as the vehicle was upside down on Lincoln Street in front of a house at 107 S. Lincoln St. He was conscious following the crash and was placed into a Northfield Hospital ambulance.
A parked Honda CR-V nearby appeared as if it had been struck on the left side and had a large dent.
Northfield police assisted on scene.
Look to the News for more information as it is released.