Each year, the Northfield community spreads joy to about 800 children in around 300 families through donated holiday gifts. This almost 50-year tradition of community-wide gift sharing will continue but will be modified to ensure everyone’s safety. This year Operation Joy will take place on Dec. 2 at the Community Action Center. Families can sign up through Nov. 20.
Community donations are still needed to sponsor gifts for about half of the children.
What will children receive? In keeping with tradition, each child will receive a pair of pajamas, and each family will receive a quilt, both sewn by local volunteers.
But this year, rather than having families gather inside the Northfield Community Resource Center to select donated gifts for their children, families will receive gift cards. These cards are intended to allow each family to buy a hat & mittens, large gift and stocking stuffers for each of their children.
While we will all miss the camaraderie of Operation Joy, the CAC is prioritizing community safety.To enable family’s shopping, Operation Joy will happen one-week earlier on December 2 at the Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
“We might need to keep a safe distance from our friends and neighbors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t come together in our generosity and help families throughout Northfield feel hopeful for what the new year might bring,” said Operation Joy Coordinator Lisa Percy said.
Share the Joy
CAC’s goal is to provide a joyful holiday experience to all children in Northfield. At this time, our community can help support this through monetary donations to fund gift cards. Generous local businesses and community members have already donated almost half of the necessary funds. But to ensure every child has a joyful holiday season, we need more community members to sponsor children. On the CAC’s website, donors can choose how many children they can bring joy to this year: https://communityactioncenter.org/operation-joy/
In addition to making monetary donations, local businesses are helping in creative ways. Content Bookstore is gathering customer donations with the goal of giving children a certificate good for one book of their choice. Just Food Coop has donated funds and is also encouraging shoppers to roundup in November to help.