Though COVID-19 has all but eliminated performances in front of large crowds, Northfield High School is set to deliver its rendition of the well-known “The War of the Worlds,” later this month in front of a socially distanced crowd.
The play, at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Memorial Stadium on the high school campus, and is modeled after the 1938 broadcast performed by Orson Welles on Oct. 30, 1938. Welles’ rendition initially led to confusion from some listeners over whether “The War of the Worlds” was portraying a real alien invasion.
The NHS show takes place in front of a maximum of 250 people who will be granted access on a first-come first-serve basis. There will be no tickets, and admission is free.
Director Bob Bjorklund noted the Memorial Stadium sound system will be used for sound effects. The show lasts approximately 60 minutes and consists of seven actors, a technical crew of four people and an eighth person on stage. All actors will have their own microphones.
“Dress warm,” Bjorklund advised. “It’s going to be a great show.”
Practice for the play began in mid-September, and all rehearsals have been online. There is no memorization involved; instead, actors are working from scripts and emphasizing the power of their voices. The remote rehearsals work relatively well with the format of “The War of the Worlds.” Still, Bjorklund said such a format eliminates the camaraderie and cohesion actors gain by working together in-person.
Senior Ella Andrew has been involved in plays since middle school and every high school performance since the spring of her freshman year.
She said though she hopes the performance will be successful, distant practices necessitated by COVID-19 make her slightly concerned. Still, she said the school’s “talented tech” crew will make the process slightly easier. Also, she believes the play’s armageddon theme is somewhat relatable during the pandemic.
“It’s a play about the world ending, and I think we all think the world is ending right now just a little bit,” she said. Andrew added she supports people being able to meet during the pandemic in a safe way, something she said the play provides.
Fellow senior Piper Mohring, who plays an announcer and a stranger, called on the community to come out and support the students. She lauded her fellow cast members for being flexible with the changes brought by the pandemic.
“I am really excited about it, especially because of the circumstances,” she said.
“That effort is going to make the show turn out really well.”
Mohring, who has been acting since she was in elementary school, said “The War of the Worlds” will also provide the virus-weary public a chance to escape and have fun. To her, the play has parallels to current events due to the unprecedented real-life and virtual impacts the pandemic and the performance have.
“Theater helps us feel less isolated, and right now is a time when people are feeling particularly cut off,” she said.
Background
As the pandemic dragged into June, Northfield High School Principal Joel Leer, Activities Director Joel Olson and Bjorklund explored options for a fall performance. To Bjorklund, “ The War of the Worlds” seemed to easily be the best option due to the possibility of the play being rehearsed from a remote location. Bjorklund noted his excitement for the performance, especially as COVID-19 has ground in-person theater to a halt. Still, the change has fostered creativity and an artist's desire to return to normal.
Bjorklund said he is unsure whether there will be a spring high school play because of the uncertainty of the pandemic.
“I hate to say I am pessimistic, but I am pessimistic,” he said. “It is a 'we'll see.'”