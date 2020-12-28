A free Christmas dinner at a prominent downtown Northfield coffeehouse served more than 450 meals, a record on a year ridden with disruptions.
The annual Northfield tradition took place in a different way this year, but with the same giving theme. The free dinner, open for everybody, was from 1-5 p.m. Friday at The HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar. The restaurant did not have indoor seating and instead relied only on drive up delivery.
Still, the 452 meals the Spaulding family served more than doubled the annual average of 180-200 in the eight years the family has hosted the dinner. Volunteers were on hand to welcome cars and sing Christmas music. The menu included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, peas and a roll. Brick Oven Bakery donated rolls for the dinner, and Family Fare provided a gift card. Also, customers have made cash donations.
The dinner is how the Spaulding family celebrates Christmas. This year, family volunteers include husband-and-wife Jim and Joan Spaulding; their daughters Elizabeth and Sarah; sons Michael, David, Stephen and Joshua; son-in-law Darien; David’s girlfriend, Morgan; and the couple’s nephew, Arik Spaulding.
Sarah, owner of The HideAway Vault, volunteered throughout the day by serving meals and taking orders. She attributed the increase in meals to more people not gathering as families due to the ongoing pandemic. A lot of the meals were given to one or two people who were finding themselves alone on the holiday. That interaction, albeit sometimes momentarily, left Spaulding and the family grateful that they could give back to the community and help those in need.
The family typically arrives at the restaurant between 9-10 a.m. and works constantly well into the evening.
“There is a lot of hard work that goes into that,” Sarah noted.
‘We are super super grateful to serve Northfield.”