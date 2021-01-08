After years of hard work and slow progress, local advocates for a proposed trail that would provide a crucial link in southern Minnesota’s trail network are optimistic that significant progress could be made in 2021.
First authorized by the Minnesota Legislature in 2000, the 25-mile proposed Mill Towns Trail would connect the Cannon Valley Trail, which runs from Cannon Falls to Red Wing, with the Sakatah State Trail that goes from Faribault to Mankato.
The trail is named for the flour and grist mills that once lined the Cannon River along its route between the two cities. Once complete, it will pass through Dundas, Northfield, Waterford and Randolph on its way from Faribault to Cannon Falls.
Currently, just two small portions of the trail are open for use. One is a 2-mile stretch from Cannon Falls to Lake Byllesby Regional Park in Dakota and Goodhue counties and another is a 1-mile section is in Faribault between 17th Street NW and Park Avenue.
The oldest portion of the trail, running from Dundas to Northfield, was constructed as a municipal project more than 20 years ago. However, it has been considered a part of the Mill Towns Trail since 2005. That portion of the trail, which starts on the north side of Northfield, near Babcock and Riverside parks, and runs to the south end of Dundas, is starting to show its age, said the Department of Natural Resources’s Scott Haugen, and a reconstruction project could be in the works.
Haugen, an acquisition and development specialist with the DNR, has been working on the project for the last half-decade. Haugen said that over that time, he’s learned that it’s important for someone in his position to stay optimistic. He acknowledged that both land negotiations and the difficulty of securing bonding dollars make the trail’s construction extremely difficult and its timeline uncertain. However, thanks to robust lobbying, state funding has been secured on several occasions.
In other cases, trail advocates have struggled to convince legislators to use limited bonding dollars on the project. A bill to provide more funding for the trail was backed by Northfield’s legislators in the last session but not included in the final bill.
Former Rep. David Bly, a Northfield DFLer, was known at the capitol as a champion of the project. His successor, Rep. Todd Lippert, expressed disappointment that the request for funding, which he backed, did not make it into the final bill.
“I do think trails are good investments for us,” he said. “Important for recreation, and important for economic development and tourism.”
The most recent breakthrough was the Faribault connection, which included a 150-foot pedestrian bridge. While construction dollars have not been secured for the rest of the trail, negotiations are continuing as the DNR seeks to gain control of land along the route.
Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha, a longtime trail advocate, will chair the Mill Towns Joint Powers board this year. A collaborative effort between Northfield, Dundas, Faribault and Rice County, the board is focused on making the Rice County portion a reality.
Malecha expressed optimism about the progress that has been made in terms of acquiring the needed land. He noted that approximately 6 of the 9 miles between Faribault and Dundas are under DNR control while the remaining three are in property negotiations.
A key upcoming breakthrough is likely to be the release of a trail design plan along the 6-mile stretch from Northfield to Waterford. Northfield City Engineer David Bennett said he expects the plans to be released within a matter of months.
Funding for the study was provided by a partnership between the DNR and Friends of the Mill Towns State Trail, a nonprofit lobbying group launched in 1998. Once it’s complete, Haugen noted that renderings of nearly the entire trail will be complete.
Former Northfield City Councilor Peg Prowe, a longtime trail supporter, noted that the connection between Faribault and Northfield may be trickier, due to the presence of several lakes in the area. Still, she expressed confidence about the project’s future
“It makes such a logical connection between Sakatah and Cannon Valley Trails,” she said. “Now all we have to get is the bonding money.”