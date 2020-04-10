Political organizers Shari Wadleigh and Matthew Rohn see thing differently than GOPers Samantha DeGroot and David Belais Sr.
Although the formats in which they are expressing their views are also different, they all want to spread their messages in a way that will shift the national political landscape for years to come.
Wadleigh and Rohn, both of Northfield are members of ISAIAH, an organization which is not affiliated with a political party but aligns with many liberal causes.
ISAIAH isn’t endorsing a candidate. Instead, members such as Wadleigh and Rohn say they're listening to the values of candidates and emphasizing the positions they say allow for an inclusive and just state.
“That includes a democracy where every person is honored and an economy that allow everybody to thrive, and then you gotta find the candidates that believes that and then we gotta find the candidates to stand up for it,” Wadleigh said.
#WalkAway campaign has local following
#Walkaway, founded by conservative Brandon Straka, a self-described former liberal, says it “encourages and supports those on the left to leave an ideology they say has been hijacked by self-proclaimed 'social justice warriors' in the name of freedom."
DeGroot, a Faribault Republican and #WalkAway member, describes herself as conservative and said she was motivated to join the group four years ago during the heated presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
“When 2016 happened and Trump declared his candidacy, there was so much emotion and conflict going on between people who have known each other forever, and suddenly having opinions that weren’t the same as everybody else’s was a reason to fight,” DeGroot said.
“It accepts you for who you are,” she said of the #WalkAway movement. “There is no screaming and saying you are racist.”
She said her political positions haven’t changed much over the years but the progressive wing of the Democratic party has moved so far to the left that she is suddenly a Republican.
DeGroot said this election season, she is focused on immigration reform and economic stability. She said the moment immigration ideas, particularly about a stronger southern border, are broached by white proponents, they are labeled racists.
“Our immigration system right now is so broken,” she said. “It is so hard for people to come here legally, and the people who come here illegally go through absolute hell to get here.”
DeGroot said statements implying that Republicans dislike immigrants or believe Mexicans are criminals shut down conversations and make people afraid of expressing their opinions. She calls the idea that Republicans don't like immigrants a false narrative.
“No one feels that way,” she said.
DeGroot said some family members believe she is a homophobic racist only because of her conservative political beliefs.
“I’m not, but it’s all because of the false narratives that are put out that are shaming people for associating with different political ideologies,” she said.
DeGroot said she is active on the Republican Party’s Facebook site, speaks at social gatherings and attended a recent town hall with 1st Congressional District Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Minnesota, in Faribault. She remembered protesters at the event shouted him down, adding that she approached one of them afterward and developed a bond beyond politics.
“We just need to talk to each other,” she said.
ISAIAH counts a number of local churches as members
Rice County churches, including the Church of St. Dominic, Bethel Lutheran, United Methodist Church of Christ and other faith bodies count themselves as members of ISAIAH.
ISAIAH says it's focused on treating people of color and indigenous residents better through full democracy and restorative investment. Organizers want to change a justice system they see as focused on punishment to one looking for restoration and offender redemption. It wants marginalized people of color need to be recognized through fair housing and believes laws it sees as restricting voting rights need to be eliminated. The group wants less funding for the prison system and a reduction of extended probation sentences. The organization wants parolees and people on probation to be able to vote, along with religious rights for everyone and an end to Islamophobia and anti-Semitism.
ISAIAH also sees societal housing inequalities. The organization hopes to make Medicare for All a reality and ensure it is geographically and financially feasible for all Americans. The group sees the current health care system as inadequate because those who have health insurance sometimes have to skimp on health care because of exorbitant deductibles. The organization has worked to terminate payroll lending, a practice in which people can use their paychecks to receive loans, a situation ISAIAH says sometimes leads people into long-term debt.
Rohn, an ISAIAH member, said the group's emphasis on religious freedom stems from the Trump administration’s since-stricken ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.
“Our president has tried to not allow Muslims to come into the United States based on their religion,” Rohn said.
To Wadleigh, politicians need to stop blaming one another so they can fight societal problems such as the threat of white nationalism.
Rohn, a former longtime St. Olaf College professor, and Wadleigh see inequalities in school funding, wherein districts in wealthier communities are better able to spend money and pass bond referendums.
“That’s not fair,” Wadleigh said.
Perhaps the issue most concerning Rohn, however, is climate change. ISAIAH is aiming for 100% clean energy statewide by 2050.
“We are in the midst of a climate change crisis,” he said.
“We are about to create an uninhabitable environment for human beings to thrive.”
Above all, Rohn’s passion in bettering the environment, and his belief that the issue transcends science, plays into his role with the organization.
“A scientific way doesn’t really care whether we exterminate ourselves or other species,” he said. “Quite literally, species have come and gone in the universe, so in terms of there is no scientific reason I can argue for environmental justice or caring for other species, that all comes from my belief that there is a just God that wants us to have grace, a sense of fairness, justice.”
That environmental passion is shared by fellow ISAIAH member Brian Nowak of Northfield, who is also involved on the board of Minneapolis-based MN350, a climate action group whose focus is crafting a solution to climate change through a social justice perspective. He believes if immediate action isn’t taken, his children and grandchildren will face an unlivable climate. He expects as weather conditions become more extreme, farmers will be able to produce less food and mass migration will begin closer to home.
“The time to act is now,” he said. Although he anticipates short-term economic complications to combating climate change, Nowak said there is no other option.
Rohn and Wadleigh agree that being ISAIAH members allows them to more broadly show their faith.
“My religious values aren’t really lived if I don’t live them in society, and so what ISAIAH mostly is trying to do is to support living these religious values out in society and not just going to church,” Rohn said.
“Sometimes we all get into, ‘We are going to save these people that are drowning in this river, and we are going to pull them out and save them,’” Wadleigh added. “And what I feel like we are trying to do is go upstream, why are they even falling in the river in the first place, and fixing why people are ending up in trouble.”
Faribault Republican is conducting social media outreach
For Faribault Republican David Belais Sr., his message this election season is being spread on social media through conservative articles he shares from other websites. He has a couple Facebook pages, Last Place for Free Speech and Last Place for Free Speech in Faribault. The pages allow people to post articles and comments. He said on other pages, people become offended if he posts something they don’t like. To him, Facebook sometimes censors conservative speech.
“People don’t like to be offended by conservative thinking,” Belais Sr. said.
He blames that on what he sees as young people having only been told one side of political issues their entire lives and not having others challenge their views. He attributed the since-ended candidacy of progressive Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders as an aspect of that thinking, adding he believes Sanders’ views and those of communists and socialists have proven to be failures in other countries.
“It’s been hard,” Belais Sr. said. “They’ve been taught in the schools that socialism is good. How can I counter that? That’s a tough one.”
Belais Sr. said the most important issues this election are security and the national debt. He called on the government to return to Constitutional principles and eliminate departments he sees as unconstitutional and a cost burden, including the Department of Education.
To him, environmental regulations have gone too far and have been properly reined in by the Trump administration. He said he was also pleased that Trump is securing the nation’s borders, avoiding foreign military conflicts and instead relying on economic sanctions.
Republicans agree: Democratic economic plans unsustainable
To DeGroot, although progressive platforms are well-intentioned, too many of their economic policies are cost-prohibitive and result in excessive debt. She said every Democratic candidate has economic ideas that pass debt on to future generations. She believes the country’s education system is a “disaster” because it is not properly funded, which she said is not possible because the government doesn’t have enough money.
DeGroot, who is on disability, doesn’t want to cut social programs.
“That would be horrific for people in my situation, and I am not at all a fan of cutting military spending,” DeGroot said.
She noted she doesn’t support raising taxes, adding families have been able to erase their debt while cutting spending. To DeGroot, although no one likes budget cuts, those reductions will be positive for children in the long run.