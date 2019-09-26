In recent years, increased focus has been paid to the mental health of military members and first responders. In large part due to the stress of the job, peace officers have higher rates of heart disease and suicide and a shorter life expectancy than the general public.
Those who serve our country and communities valiantly often see gruesome sights and deal with troubling situations in the line of duty, but for years, seeking out help was seen as a sign of weakness. In southeastern Minnesota, a program known as the Critical Incident Stress Management Program has long served the local law enforcement community.
The program’s coordinator, Southeastern Minnesota Emergency Medical Services, recently approached the Rice County Board of Commissioners with a request for $5,000 to support its programming. Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn encouraged the board to strongly consider the funding request from SEEMS.
Based out of Rochester, SEEMS is a public consortium serving law enforcement and first responder agencies throughout southeast Minnesota. One of eight such consortium in Minnesota, SEEMS’s board of directors is composed of county commissioners from each of the 11 counties, including Rice, SEEMS serves.
In addition to Critical Incident Stress Management Program, SEEMS provides a variety of other services. Among the most important for local law enforcement agencies is the Medical Directors Consortium, which provides small and rural ambulance and first responders units with a part-time Medical Director and the training and continuing education that first responders need to do their jobs.
Traditionally, SEEMS has received public funding from the Minnesota Legislature through general fund allotments, as well as receiving a portion of the proceeds from seat belt tickets. As Minnesotans have become better about wearing their seat belts in recent years, the funding from seat belt tickets has largely dried up, leaving SEEMS to look to county boards for the support they need.
Dunn said that although Sheriff’s Office has only requested the services of SEEMS about once a year, the program has made a big difference for officers. Other local law enforcement officials say they strongly support the program, saying it serves a key role in improving the mental and physical well being of officers and first responders.
“We have an obligation if you’re wearing a badge and a first responder patch to make sure we’re looking out for each other,” said Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen. “Everybody processes things differently and sometimes the things that first responders deal with can be quite ugly so it can be good to have those services available.”
After a particularly stressful incident, such as a fatal crash or a homicide, law enforcement officials and first responders can request a Critical Incident Stress debriefing. The debriefing usually takes around 60-90 minutes and is closed to those who were not at the scene of the incident.
At the stress debriefing, counselors, former officers and specially trained professionals can help officers improve their coping skills and share their feelings. If officers need further resources to ensure their mental and physical well-being, SEEMS can help officers get connected with additional help.
You’re a human being, not a superhero, and you can’t do all these things without it affecting you,” said Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. “The resources have always been there, there’s been more of a culture change to make it OK to ask for this help.”
While fewer younger people considering careers in public safety and burnout rates are high among those who do enter the field, advocates for officer wellness and mental health programs are hopeful that those trends can be reversed with more support for police officers. By reducing stress overload, wellness and mental health programs could help officers to be more supportive of those who are dealing with law enforcement because of deep personal tragedies.
“When you’re suffering significantly from compassion fatigue, the last thing that you want to do is connect with someone who’s in a lot of emotional pain,” said Daniel Blumberg, a professor of psychology at Alliant International University. “So, that person comes to the scene, and is not being as helpful or supportive as that victim may need in the moment.”
Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson said that the program is helpful to officers in his department as well and he’s hopeful about the increased discussions around mental health. However, Nelson lamented that in his view, there still are just not enough resources to help officers with the unique mental health challenges they face on a daily basis.
“There are more resources than when I started in this business, but I would say there’s a long way to go,” he said. “It is fairly unique what police, firefighters, EMS go through, and I still think we have a lot of improvement.”