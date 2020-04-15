After a more than 40-year career as Northfield business owners, husband-and-wife Jon Manners and Connie Halpern planned to wind down their business, Custom Picture Framing, but still hoped to operate for at least a short time.
The coronavirus pandemic has quickened their retirement, permanently closing their business April 1.
Despite a difficult end to their business careers, Connie looks back fondly on their time as business owners and the community they have served over the last four decades.
Couple’s dream realized
Jon and Connie, both 71, met on the East Coast.
When Connie moved to Northfield in 1978, she sought to open an art supply store. Her background had been in art education, and her father was a Minneapolis-based arts merchant. Jon, a Connecticut native, moved to the community with the intention to raise a family and the understanding that Northfield would be a good place to have an arts supply store.
The couple’s business journey in Northfield started with the opening of the Art Store in January 1979 in a 500-square-foot space now used as the coffee shop portion of Quality Bakery. The business eventually moved across the street, selling supplies to Carleton and St. Olaf colleges and the public. Jon and Connie’s business then moved to the end of Division Street, to the same building where KYMN radio operates, working out of that location for more than 10 years. They eventually shifted operations to the space where Content Bookstore now is. At the time, The Art Store had more than 3,000 square feet of retail space, where the couple sold pottery, T-shirts, gifts, art supplies, picture framing and jewelry. They also has a large greeting section market consisting of a 30-foot wall of cards.
Jon and Connie opened an Art Store location in Minneapolis for approximately four years, eventually closing that location and shifting custom picture framing services to its final place, Custom Picture Framing, on Fifth Street behind what's now Reunion restaurant. Jobs have featured unique work, from a bathrobe, wedding dress, children’s art, posters and fabric.
“You name it, we frame it,” Connie said.
Jon has mainly operated the store in recent years while also working as a local musician. The couple has served hundreds of customers over the years as evidenced by a mailing list of approximately 700. Some customers have been with them for decades and created a solid foundation throughout the years.
“You build a relationship with someone, that takes a lot of time, and we certainly have that kind of rapport with our customers,” Connie said.
The couple has raised two sons: Andy Helper-Manners, a sociology professor at Indiana University, and Nick Helper-Manners, who works in San Francisco.
Throughout the years, Jon and Connie have been aware that their business ventures wouldn’t make them wealthy but would lead to a nice life in the community they love, and that is what they hold dearest. To Connie, they have been fortunate to operate the majority of their careers in an environment not dominated by online retail.
“Northfield is a wonderful place to have a family and live in a small community,” Connie said. “I’m very grateful.”