A new law backed by Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, directs Minnesota’s electric utilities to encourage their customers to switch to energy efficient LED light bulbs.
Passed without opposition in both the House and the Senate, the bill marked a rare bipartisan triumph. Its passage was even more unusual because even though DFLers control the House, its lead sponsor was a Republican legislator, Greg Boe of Chaska.
Brand has a longstanding interest in environmental issues. After graduating college, he worked as a park ranger and guide with the U.S. Forest Service and later served as a field organizer with the Minnesota Environmental Partnership. Though he doesn’t serve on the House Environment Committee, Brand has introduced or co-sponsored several bills related to environmental issues. However, those bills have mostly struggled to gain traction in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Brand portrayed the LED bill as common sense, with strong support from both environmental groups and public utilities. He said that lighting a home or business with LED bulbs costs far less than traditional bulbs, providing major savings for consumers.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LEDs use only 20%–25% of the energy and last 15 to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs.
The new law updates an old section of state statute that encouraged utilities to promote fluorescent light bulbs. While compact fluorescent lightbulbs were once seen as the gold standard in energy efficiency, they have now been far surpassed by LED light bulbs.
While the state may just be getting on board with the change, its largest utility has been strongly supportive for years. Through its Partners in Energy program, Xcel Energy has worked closely with the city of Faribault as well as local homeowners and businesses to promote the bulbs.
In 2016, the city applied to and was adopted into the Partners for Energy Program beginning with the 2017 year. Faribault was one of the first cities to be adopted into the program, which now has more than 25 members, including Northfield.
While the city has borne no direct cost from the program, its residents have seen significant savings. Over its first two years, Xcel’s Home Energy Squad conducted 135 community visits, helping residents to improve their home’s energy efficiency.
Through the program, the city has received LED light bulbs from Xcel and distributed them to interested city residents. City Planner Dave Wanberg said that the city has replaced many of its fluorescent light bulbs with LEDs and will replace more as old light bulbs burn out.
Despite a higher sticker price, Wanberg said that LEDs often offer a quick payback due to their efficiency and reliability. He also noted that because LEDs last so long, installing them has allowed the city to cut back significantly on maintenance costs.
“Out of all the energy things you can do to become more energy efficient, installing LEDs is among the easiest,” he said.
Local businesses have also embraced the change, with Faribault’s largest employer leading the way. After an audit through Xcel revealed significant inefficiencies, Daikin implemented several changes including retrofitting its facility with LED lighting.
According to facilities and maintenance supervisor Johnny Maxson, Daikin’s new facility on the north end of Faribault is almost entirely fitted with LED lights. Maxson said that LEDs have provided notable savings, which the company has been able to invest in its product.
For the city of Northfield, promoting energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint has been a priority for years. Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said that while the city hasn’t specifically focused on LEDs, it’s a key part of the city’s strategy to help reduce energy use.
Through the end of summer, Xcel Energy is offering special rebates on LED bulbs and fixtures for small businesses. Senior Product Portfolio Manager Kim Sherman said that Xcel has offered various rebates on LED bulbs for years because they can save energy and reduce environmental impact.
In addition to those benefits, another major draw of LEDs is the light’s quality. Sherman said that even when a LED bulb has the same number of lumens as an incandescent or fluorescent bulb, it tends to look brighter.
“LEDs tend to be perceived as brighter because of the quality and brightness of the light,” she said. “They also offer less flicker and less degradation of the light over time.”