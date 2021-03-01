Northfield’s Economic Development Authority will help fund the Riverwalk Market Fair for at least two more years.
Under the agreement approved Thursday during an EDA meeting, base funding will increase from the $7,000 allotted annually in the previous two-year contract to $10,000 in 2021 and 2022, while retaining $3,000 yearly in additional matching funds if revenue goals are met. In 2019, the Riverwalk Board of Directors received the extra funding because the event’s revenue increased by at least $3,000 from the previous year.
Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson said the funding increase comes because the Riverwalk Market Fair Board tried new approaches and increased safety precautions during the pandemic. The EDA plans to use reserve funding to cover anything over the annually budgeted $10,000 and could withhold 50% should the market be closed for at least 60 consecutive days due to state mandates to close public gatherings and events in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Board of Directors intend to increase the number of vendors by extending the market toward Fourth and Fifth streets, and developing partnerships with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Northfield Arts Guild, Minnesota Grown and other organizations.
In a memo sent to the EDA prior to the meeting, the Riverwalk Market Fair Board of Directors wrote that they intend to “support economic development through increased tourism and … local entrepreneurs and businesses, increase diversity of the board vendors and attendees, develop additional funding sources through grants, corporate sponsors and growth of the market.”
The 2021 season is scheduled to begin May 22.
The agreement comes one year after the Market Fair Board of Directors canceled the 2020 season, a decision that drew mixed reviews from vendors. In canceling the fair, organizers grappled with the loss of 700 to 800 people who visit the Market Fair each week, bringing in $220,000 in customer purchase revenue along with $14,000 in vendor fees.
Prior to EDA approval, Riverwalk Board of Directors Vice Chair Teresa Jensen thanked the group for its support. Mayor Rhonda Pownell said the event adds “vibrancy” to downtown and provides entrepreneurs with the chance to develop.
EDA member Enoch Blazis believes people are excited to venture out after extended periods of lockdown during the pandemic, and said the contract makes him “optimistic” the events will be “a shot in the arm” for the community. He noted that outside events are generally seen as the safest activities to hold during COVID-19.