In 1983, Northfield Assistant Principal Jeff Eckhoff moved to the community with his wife, Ellen Connolly-Eckhoff, to become a Northfield High School physics and environmental studies teacher.
Thirty-six years later, Eckhoff, who initially was sure he wouldn't live in Northfield for long, retired Thursday from the school district he loves.
For Eckhoff's family, teaching has been a way of life. His father was an athletic director and his mother was a librarian. But the profession wasn’t always on his radar.
“I was looking for something other than teaching,” he said. “And I was into a lot of environmental stuff.”
As a third-year college student at St. Cloud State University, however, Eckhoff realized he wanted a career that centered on children.
“Teaching just seemed to be a perfect fit,” he said.
“When I was in college, physics was my most challenging subject that I was dealing with, and I think there was a little bit of an allure to that, where here’s something that was really, really difficult for me to learn.”
Perhaps what has made Eckhoff’s time at Northfield Public Schools even more enjoyable is the culture. To him, teaching in Northfield is a destination job for educators.
“Everyone here understands what their role is,” he said. “Teachers understand their role, custodians, kitchen staff. Everyone knows their job.”
To Eckhoff, what makes Northfield extraordinary is the commitment of students to get an education while maximizing involvement in athletics, fine arts and academics.
“It’s a perfect situation where you have a great community that backs education,” he said. “We’ve had tremendous leadership from superintendents to principals on down that I think really support teachers well, and then we are able to attract awesome teachers, just fantastic teachers.”
Eckhoff, who became assistant principal in 1997, coached football, basketball and track and field during his career at NHS. He was also a coach at Carleton College, where he coached basketball for approximately 10 years, mainly in the 1990s.
“It was fun,” he said. “Teaching is all about relationships. I mean, if they don’t trust what you are doing, they are not going to be engaged in the classroom. And I think that for me, doing the coaching was kind of an extension of that teaching. When you’re coaching you’re still teaching.”
As an assistant principal, Eckhoff has led ninth-graders and teachers in the orientation process along with fellow Assistant Principal Marnie Thompson, who also began her career as a science teacher.
“We team pretty well, because science is actually problem-solving,” Eckhoff said. “And I tell the kids, it’s my job to make sure the magic is happening in the classroom. And if there is something interfering with your ability to maximize what you are doing in each one of your classrooms, I’m one of the people who help.”
When Eckhoff has spoken to students with attendance or behavior issues, he still considered himself a teacher more than a disciplinarian, although he is willing to be strict when needed. His shift more than 20 years ago resulted in him transitioning from helping kids academically to teaching them necessary life skills in a more specialized instruction setting.
“It’s 100% built on relationships,” he said of his assistant principal role. “Early on it’s just having the students realize that they can trust who you are and what you do. My No. 1 interest is for their benefit. I team up with parents, I team up with teachers, and I am advocating for kids.”
Eckhoff planned to retire before the beginning of the school year but decided to delay that date until the end of the first semester as Principal Joel Leer left on sabbatical and Principal Laura Kay Allen filled in on an interim basis. Leer is returning in January. Allen will assume Eckhoff’s position until the end of the school year as the district looks to fill the position.
Eckhoff has kept long hours throughout his career and is known for sometimes arriving early in the morning and not leaving until late in the day.
“Jeff loves the students,” said Lynne Fossum, administrative assistant for Eckhoff and Thompson. “He has a passion for wanting them to do well. He wants to find ways to help them succeed. He tries to get them involved in other activities to kind of help them feel like they are making a home here at the high school.
“He has a high level of care for the students. He’s very level. He has a good sense of humor, tries to connect, keep it light, if possible, for students.”
As Eckhoff’s education career wound down earlier this week, he reflected on how he wants the students he served to view him as an educator.
“That I was caring, that I kept the best interest of the student or the athlete in mind when I was making decisions, that we were going through this journey together, and I was kind of one of the advocates that they had to help them when they were struggling,” he said.
The Eckhoffs raised their three adult children, Annie, 31; Emily, 27; and Joey, 22, in the community.
A former long-time member of the YMCA Board of Directors and the Church of St. Dominic, Eckhoff plans to fish, golf and watch birds after retiring but also wants to do some soul searching to figure out a meaningful hobby. One thing he knows is his next journey will also unfold in Northfield, the place he and his wife call home.
“My wife and I, when we first got here, we were going to be short-timers,” he said. “We weren’t going to stay in Northfield. We were going to get back closer to home. We both had family back there. And we learned to love it really, really quick, and after about two years, it was, ‘Nope, this is home. This is where we are going to raise a family and this is where we are going to get old.’”