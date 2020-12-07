Unable to host the 2020 Winter Walk Train Show, the Northfield Public Library has developed a safe way to commemorate the traditional event using memories from the past.
Library staff members created a Winter Walk Train Show memories video that premiered on the Library's Facebook page Monday. The video includes photos from 2011-19 displays and includes a great look back at what the display has become.
The traditional event many look forward to started 22 years ago when one local man wanted to share his beloved model train set with others. He brought the idea to Lisa, children's librarian at the time. Little did they know this would be the start of something so beloved. Each year, the display grew as more train enthusiasts found out about the show. Last year's show brought in 13 displays, which consisted of each individual bringing in their own table and set up. Some set ups include little towns and tracks, others travel underneath a Christmas tree.
In a typical year, the show is held throughout the annual Winter Walk event and staff relate it to events in the Library by incorporating train safety lessons, handing out train engineer caps, reading train stories and offering coloring sheets that talk about train safety. Previous years have also included train sing-alongs as displays are set up all along the various wings of the Library.
Library Services Manager Laurie Kodet, who took over the show last year, said they rearrange all the furniture in the library to make room for the trains.
"Throughout the entire year working in the children's department, little guys are always asking to go up to see the trains, even in the summer," said Kodet. "…it really sticks with them, it's amazing."
Library Circ 2 Staff Member Steve Maus also reflected on participating in the annual event by bringing in his dad's antique train model sets. He recalled playing with same the trains his dad played with as a child. Maus said his dad, who lived on a farm, used to have big trains coming by the farmstead, enhancing his love for trains.
"He loved trains and learned a lot about electricity with them," added Maus.
The trains originated from Maus' great uncle, who gave them to his dad's family in about 1944. Knowing the trains were still in his family, Maus asked his parents if they knew where they might be and asked if he could be used for the Library's display. For the last four or five years, Maus has dug the sets out of his parent's garage for others to see.
"It's been so much fun watching the kids' reactions coming in," said Maus. "They're just in awe, it's pretty neat. It's way better to share them with people than having them boxed up in the garage."
Northfielder Don McGee and his daughter have been contributing to the display for several years now, after realizing the new addition was the perfect spot for their display. In the atrium, they typically set up an electric train set underneath a Christmas tree. The train from 1948 is what McGee played with as a young boy. They purposely set the train up on a table just two feet high, so young children are able to see it, stick their nose up to it and maybe even put their finger on it.
"The little ones are just mesmerized watching the trains, they'll just sit and watch them," said McGee. "We usually have a crowd of little ones and few old guys that remember when they had them. It's nostalgic. We still have the Christmas tree set up with old fashioned toys under it."
While they'll miss the display this year, McGee hopes they can do it again next year. Each year, they like to add something new that moves around and attracts more interest. One feature in particular, McGee said was a button that kids can push to blow the train whistle.
"We cater to the young ones," added McGee.
Dale Ferguson, of the Farmington Model Railroad Club, said some members have participated in the show for four or five years.
"It's a lot of people that come through, we talk to them and answer their questions," said Ferguson. "They seem to enjoy the trains."