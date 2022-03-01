The Northfield School Board met Monday night — it was the first time in 2022 without wearing mandated masks.
The main topic of discussion concerned Northfield High School and the task force that will meet to study the 57-year-old one-level building. Information and opinions gathered from the four task force meetings, held over the next few weeks, will be included into a recommendation for a Facility Master Plan.
The last time the school district asked the public for funding for a new high school, in 2017, it failed, as the community couldn't stomach a $109 million referendum to replace both Greenvale Elementary and the high school. The district went ahead in 2018 with a more palatable $41 million referendum to replace Greenvale and just make small changes to the high school; that passed.
The high school, though, continues to age, built in 1966. It's not falling apart at the seams, but it's layout is dated and not conducive to the newest learning formats, including technical education and flexible spaces.
Superintendent Matt Hillmann said there is no point yet in attaching a price tag to any project, until it becomes more clear what the district should do. A new building would cost tens of millions of dollars, possibly over $100 million. Renovations would presumably be less.
The district has been studying the needs at Northfield High School, and the task force will be asked to assess and prioritize the identified needs and make a recommendation to the School Board as to how to best address them, said Hillmann, superintendent of Northfield Public Schools.
The Northfield High School Master Plan recommendation will be based on building capacity, current and projected enrollment, educational needs of the school district, alignment with the district’s strategic plan, safety and security, community recreation and financial stewardship.
The task force will present their recommendations to the School Board on May 23 at the regular board meeting.
"As good stewards of the community’s resources, the district is committed to periodically analyzing its buildings to assess how well facilities are meeting student, staff and community needs, and recommending needed changes," said Hillmann.
Upgrades have been made at nearly all of the district’s facilities as a result of the successful November 2018 bond referendum. These projects included the New Greenvale Park Elementary School; renovations to convert the former Greenvale Park Elementary into the Northfield Community Education Center (NCEC) facility; renovation to move the district office and create a boardroom at the Longfellow facility; safety and security upgrades at Bridgewater Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary, NCEC, and the District Office/ALC.
Sal Bagley, Partner at Wold Architects and Engineers delivered a presentation to the board.
Northfield High School was originally built in 1964 and has been added onto several times. Many of its major systems are original to the building’s construction and are due for replacement.
With this information in mind, Hillmann said the school district is asking the task force to help formulate and update the Facilities Master Plan in the most effective and efficient way to address facility needs at Northfield High School for the next 20 years.
To do this, the task force will analyze data in order to understand and quantify building capacity for Northfield High School, including relevant community education or community programming, as well as understand facility maintenance needs and recommend priorities to the district.
Hillmann said all task force meetings will be facilitated by Wold Architects and Engineers.