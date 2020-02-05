The city of Northfield has selected a woman with extensive public sector experience to lead city planning.
Mikayla Schmidt, formerly the city’s community development specialist, was chosen last month after former City Planner Scott Tempel stepped away from his position last November for a job in the private sector.
As city planner, Schmidt is tasked with providing requested information to developers, property owners on the Land Development Code, determining compliance with city ordinances and county and state regulations, preparing reports with findings and recommendations on land use proposals and conducting other tasks. One of her top priorities is streamlining and simplifying the permitting process and code language to eventually free staff time so they can work on the Comprehensive Plan review.
A Lakeville native, Schmidt attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and graduated with a double major in land use planning and field biology. Her initial plan was to go to vet school but later realized she was heading in a different direction.
“As I melded my land use planning classes and my biology classes, it fit perfectly with this other core field biology work,” she said.
Schmidt’s land use career was sparked by her father’s work as an Apple Valley-based excavation and construction owner. She also was aware of the negative impact eminent domain can have on business owners after the process resulted in her father losing land for a public project.
“That was a huge thing growing up, a process, we went through,” she said. “For me, I wanted to figure out a way to make it better for people, because I kind of saw the ugly side of it rather than the good stuff.”
Schmidt graduated from college in 2009, during the Great Recession. At the time, there were scarce planning opportunities, and her initial post-graduate work was at Prior Lake-based Clear Lake Vet Hospital as a vet technician. She then maged This Old Horse barn in Hastings, eventually securing a part-time deputy clerk position with the city of Hampton. She was then hired by the city of Northfield in 2013 and served as the community development specialist until January. In that role, she assisted the public with planning and zoning inquiries, performed site plan reviews, processed zoning, planning and building permit applications and handled other tasks.
“My long-term goal was to become a city planner,” she said. “That is where I wanted to end up, and so my professional career (goal) was to make it to this level. I enjoy this community; I like serving here. I know all the processes and systems already, and so it just seemed like a great fit, so I was really appreciative of the opportunity and excited to be a part of it.”
Schmidt said Northfield’s status as neither a suburban or rural community and good economic conditions open the city up for development and planning opportunities. Some of the economic initiatives she is now leading include the planned 79-unit Fifth Street Lofts project and reconstruction of the building of the former Northfield Veterinarian Building at 512 Division St.
She said she plans to serve as a catalyst for economic growth by being inquisitive and quickly responding to requests.
“I am excited and I just want to enjoy the process of serving Northfield, and it’s overwhelming because there is a lot on my plate to continue moving forward, and I really just want to continue to facilitate that part,” she said. “I am excited to pick up where Scott left off.”
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she believes Schmidt will “do an amazing job.”
“I am just really thankful for her willingness to serve the community,” she said.