Sept. 7, 1876. Five members of the James-Younger gang ride into Northfield, shouting and shooting pistols. While townspeople run for cover, three other gang members walk into the First National Bank of Northfield with the goal of robbing it like they’ve robbed countless others. Outside, local residents quickly realize what’s happening and arm themselves: “Get your guns, boys—they’re robbing the bank!”
Seven minutes later, two robbers are dead, two more are badly wounded, and two Northfielders are also dead. The rest of the James-Younger gang flees town empty-handed. The largest manhunt in U.S. history at the time follows, eventually resulting in the capture of the Younger brothers and the death of another gang member. Though the notorious Jesse James and his brother Frank ride into the Minnesota prairie, the James-Younger gang is no more.
In the nearly 150 years since the infamous “Northfield raid,” the First National Bank of Northfield has honored its place in the story and has been committed to preserving that history. Following a merger with Winona-based Merchants Bank that was officially completed this May, First National has changed its famous name, but the bank is still committed to preserving its well-documented history.
“[Merchants Bank] understands the whole importance of history and who they are and who we’ve been,” said Rick Estenson, who acted as First National Bank’s Business Development Manager and came over to Merchants during the merger. “They feel very strongly about the fact that we do not want to lose that rich, deep, important history of First National Bank of Northfield.”
A mutually beneficial merger
First National Bank of Northfield officially merged into Merchants Bank in May after being acquired by the company last year. Nearly all former First National Bank of Northfield employees were kept on-board for the transition, except for a handful who had been planning to retire.
“We’re hoping that customers see a lot of familiar faces as they come into the bank,” Estenson said. “They should.”
Merchants Financial Group, the parent company for Merchants Bank, was founded in 1875, only two years after First National Bank of Northfield opened. Today, the organization has more than $2 billion in total assets and is one of the largest financial organizations in the region. The acquisition of First National Bank, with $250 million in assets, was its largest acquisition to date.
Estenson explained that one of the reasons First National decided to join with Merchants is because Merchants has many more banking abilities and services available to its clients. Also, because Merchants has banks in 23 locations, clients have a wider network available to them if they move out of the Northfield area. However, Merchants still has a “hometown feel,” Estenson said.
“There’s advantages that we hope people will look at in regard to [new services],” he said. “We think that keeping this hometown feel was a very important part of the decision making and that was why the selection of Merchant’s bank versus the number of other choices that might have been more lucrative for the former owners. They wanted people who wanted to understand the history of this area. The goal here is to just to feel very much like a hometown bank that’s just got some more resources available to it as we move into the next decade.”
Preserving history
According to Estenson, preserving First National Bank’s unique history was on the forefront of the conversation as negotiations about the merger began. First National Bank of Northfield has long displayed historical items in a display case its lobby. The case featured included bank bags, photos and the pistol from one of the James-Younger gang members that was found after the attempted robbery. These items were not part of the transaction between the two banks and were instead donated to the Northfield Historical Society. The NHS is also using First National’s former display cabinet to house a mixture of items — both donated by the bank and already owned by the society — relating to the raid.
“We donated the whole display cabinet to the Northfield Historical Society,” Estenson said. “They’re going to be putting [items] in on a rotating basis. We think that’s kind of a neat piece of the history.”
While some people wanted First National to retain its famous name after the merger, Estenson said that doing so would have been impractical given the complexity of banking regulations.
“[Merchants] knows that the name change is an irritant to people,” he said. “Some have suggested that we should have continued to carry on with that name, [but that] creates a fair amount of complexity in today’s highly regulated world. While there was some consideration to it, it really wasn’t a very practical thing to do.”
Both former First National Bank buildings received new “Merchants Bank” signs, and other former First Bank promotional items, such as banners and signs around town, will be replaced in upcoming weeks. Estenson said there are no plans, however, to remove the original First National name that was painted on the top of the building at Division Street.
“There’s no intent to wipe it from the top of the building,” he said.
Continuing a legacy
First National Bank of Northfield has created a legacy of supporting the Northfield community for more than 100 years, investing in annual events such as the Defeat of Jesse James Days and funding efforts like Save the Depot, a grassroots effort to move, restore and reinvigorate the city's historic train depot. Estenson said that Merchants Bank plans to continue that.
“The management of Merchants made very clear they wanted to continue the rich giving to the community,” he said. “We’ll keep doing various things that we’ve been known to do.”
Estenson said Merchants Bank has already pledged to be a major sponsor for the next Defeat of Jesse James Days, whenever it is able to be organized, and the goal is to support other organizations across the Northfield community.
He added that the bank will continue to host its Main Streeter Club, which is available to clients 55 or older who have a certain amount of assets. First National Bank has long hosted monthly events, such as bingo nights, movies and its annual summer picnic. The picnic will still be held this year, though it will involve a drive-through for meals to help ensure safe health practices during the current health crisis.
“We’re going to keep the club going forward,” Estenson said. “If it hadn’t been for COVID-19, we wouldn’t be making any changes at all. We want to make sure people know that that’s a very important club that’s part of our makeup.”
A new era
According to Estenson, First National would have converted over to the Merchants name last year, but management was trying to ensure the smoothest process possible for clients.
“There were some other transactions they were doing and significant initiatives, and they didn’t want to disrupt our clients any more than they did,” he said. “That was the reason for the delay. Otherwise, we would have converted over last August. It gave them more time to do it right.”
The former First National Bank officially opened its lobby June 22, and Estenson said things have been going well since the merger fully took effect.
“It’s gone pretty well,” he said. “There was some good communication that went out in March and April about what to expect, which I thought was really well put together. We’ve heard that from others, too. Communication is everything. I’m sure we’ll be sending something out soon to our clients to see after a couple months have gone by [to see] how they feel it went.”
As Merchants Bank continues to become more involved in the Northfield community, management is also relying on its Local Advisory Board of Directors, which it established this March. The board is made up of six members, including Cheryl Buck, director of business development at Professional Risk Managers’ International Association; Matt Christensen, commercial risk advisor at WA Group; Richard Falck, owner of Falck Financial Services and RJF, Inc; Chris Kennelly, president of Northfield Construction Co. and Bluewater Properties; Jennifer Sawyer, founder and principal for Rebound Enterprises and BoardBOS; and Kevin Wright, managing partner at Red Pine Communities.
Estenson said these members, who all live in Northfield, will be invaluable when it comes to preserving the bank’s special place in the area’s history and its place in the community moving forward.
“They’re listening to what they’re hearing out there and how we’re doing preserving that history,” Estenson said. “That’s a big part of what their role is, to keep us real. A lot of the decisions had already been made, regarding gifting the history and participating in events. That was already in place before the board even was formed. Now, they will have ongoing permission and responsibility to make recommendations and give feedback on things that we need to keep that history alive.”