One person was critically injured Monday morning approximately 7 miles west of Northfield in an apparent suicide attempt.
The person, whose identity has not been released, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester via a helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. in the area of the Minnesota Hwy. 19 and Interstate 35. As a result, I-35 traffic was backed up for a couple hours.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic and securing the area for the air ambulance.