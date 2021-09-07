The six 2022 Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador candidates have been busy this summer, volunteering at Ruth’s House of Hope and Feed My Starving Children, and distributing brochures to downtown businesses. They held a pancake breakfast and a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Coronation will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept 12 at Northfield Middle School.
Candidates are as follows:
Kate Balster
Parents: Frank and Christie Balster
Sponsor: Community Resource Bank
This fall Kate will be a senior at the Northfield High School. She is involved with Girl Scouts, high school softball and fast pitch, and serves as a softball coach for Community Ed and Minnesota Ice Softball. After graduation, Kate plans to pursue a degree in education to become a teacher. She is currently employed by The Blast, and is a seasonal employee as a coach with Northfield Community Education. Seeing the entire community come out and celebrate together during DJJD is Kate’s favorite part of the celebration, especially the raid re-enactment as it’s an important part in telling the history of why we celebrate.
Kailey Duban
Parents: Terry Pryor and Greg Duban
Sponsor: Sissy’s on 7th
Kailey is a 2021 graduate of Northfield High School. During high school Kailey participated in Ski Club and volunteered at Greenvale Elementary School as part of her early childhood education class. In the fal,l,Kailey will attend Dakota County Technical College to pursue a degree in business management, with the hopes in working for a local business to help see the Northfield business community continue to thrive. Kailey is currently employed by Sissy’s on 7th in downtown. A favorite DJJD event for Kailey is the PRCA rodeo, as it has become a tradition to cheer on the contestants with her family.
Teagan Ferrin
Parents: Justin Ferrin and Kelly Ludvigson
Sponsor: Stonewall, Inc.
This fall, Teagan will be a senior at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault where she is involved in FFA, hockey and cheerleading. Teagan also enjoys vacationing with her family and volunteering her time with organizations, including Feed My Starving Children. After completing high school, Teagan has plans to attend cosmetology school in order to become a hair stylist. Cub Foods in Northfield is where Teagan is currently employed at as a cashier. Attending the PRCA Rodeo is Teagan’s favorite part of the DJJD celebration because she enjoys the atmosphere of the crowd and thinks it’s a perfect fit our community’s celebration
Hailey Malecha
Parents: Tom and Katie Malecha
Sponsor: Malecha Tiling
Hailey will be a senior this fall at the Northfield High School. Outside of school, Hailey enjoys volunteering with the DJJD committee and for the last 13 years has been a competitive dancer at Northfield Dance Academy and Spotlight Productions Dance Studio, where she has also served as team captain, an honor bestowed by her fellow dance team members. After graduation, Hailey plans to attend Concordia University to obtain her degree to become a neonatal nurse. Little Village Early Learning Center in Dundas is Hailey’s current place of employment. Hailey’s favorite DJJD event is the grand parade because she loves how it brings the community together, and she enjoys helping with the committee and parade lineup and welcoming visitors from other communities from around the state.
Amaya Monroe
Parents: Desmond and Nicole Monroe
Sponsor: Brick Oven Bakery
Amaya will be attending the Northfield High School as senior this fall where she is on the Northfield Hiliners dance team, also while also serving as an involved member at Vang Lutheran Church. Amaya also enjoys lending her time volunteering for organizations like Feed My Starving Children and the Dundas Dukes. After receiving her high school diploma, Amaya plans to attend college to pursue a degree in Astrophysics, with the ultimate goal to attain her doctorate within a scientific field. Amaya is currently employed at Caribou in Northfield. The Grand Parade is Amaya’s favorite event during the DJJD celebration; a highlight for her is getting to see all of the visiting royal ambassadors from communities across the state, and of course getting the free candy.
Ella Pribyl
Parents: Chad and Farrah Pribyl
Sponsor: CakeWalk
This fall Ella will be a senior at the Northfield High School where she is involved with the National Honors Society, Orchestra, Youth in Government, Model United Nations, Northfield Hiliners dance team and the girls lacrosse team. After graduation, Ella plans to pursue a degree in nursing. Ella is currently employed at the Northfield Retirement Center and as a nanny for a local family. Her favorite DJJD event is the grand parade. She loves being able to see so many community members lined up along the parade route and being able to celebrate all that makes Northfield great.