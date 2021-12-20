Rebound Partners is hanging on to as much of the past as possible, even while moving forward with a rebuild on the Division Street site of the former Archer House River Inn. Following the Northfield City Council’s Dec. 7 unanimous vote deeming the remainder of the fire- and water-damaged structure as substandard, demolition of the building is imminent. “The initial demolition date depends somewhat on the weather,” said Brent Bielenberg, a part-time community relations employee with Rebound.
But before the building goes down, Bielenberg and other Rebound staff are busily scouring the site in an effort to salvage items of potential sentimental and historic value. “We’ve been working on salvaging different things since this summer when it was safe to go in,” said Bielenberg. “Our goal is to keep things that can link the past to the present so future generations can see what went before; we always want to remember the past.” Rebound Partners is keen on preserving as many meaningful pieces of the Archer House—including architectural features and furnishings—as they possibly can. “We’ve been figuring out what we can and can’t get out,” said Bielenberg. “There are a lot of different things already in storage—some may never get used, some may get looked at in the future. “There’s a broad spectrum of items we’re retrieving for reuse, repurposing or historic value.”
Specifically, Bielenberg mentioned dentils, some windows, trim from certain areas, stair railings and banisters, doors (the Tavern’s exterior door, the Archer House’s main front door and two others) and even the gold-plated ceiling from the former reception space. “We think it’s from the early 1900s,” said Bielenberg of the ceiling. Other notable saves are two bars, both of which Rebound thinks date to the late 1800s or very early 1900s. The first is from the main floor’s back room that overlooked the Cannon River; the second is from the Tavern. “Both need work,” said Bielenberg. “But if we can refinish and find a use for them in the rebuild, we will do it. “We have to consider the cost of refurbishing them and what it will take to bring them back for a functional use in the rebuild.”
The Tavern’s bar, in particular, was initially thought to be a lost cause. “It suffered a great deal of mold and water damage,” said Bielenberg. But a local man who was helping Rebound sift through the ruins said he was willing to give it a shot, Bielenberg reported. “We’d like to bring both of the bars back,” said Bielenberg, “because 100 years from now, someone might look at them and say, ‘These are the bars from the 1800s,’ and what we really want to do is have people walk into the new building and think, ‘Oh, I see a little bit of the Archer House in here.’”
Indeed, small pieces of the Archer House may find their way into dozens of Northfielders’ homes, if a plan hatched by Rebound in concert with the Northfield Historical Society (NHS) works. “The red bricks are key items,” said Bielenberg, who first met with NHS executive Director Cathy Osterman to discuss ideas in August. “We talked about how to use these, and that it would be a blessing to preserve historical items like the bricks so that if someone wants one at their house, they can get one.” Osterman is enthusiastic about the idea, which will involve NHS volunteers scrambling in the cold to gather as many intact bricks as possible once the demolition has proceeded. “My hope is to gather enough bricks, when we get the go-ahead, so we can sell them to anyone who wants to share in having that historical piece,” said Osterman. “Everyone here feels a sense of ownership in the Archer House,” she continued. “When it burned, I heard from many people outside of Northfield, expressing sorrow because they were touched by its loss. “They knew the Archer House was important to the fabric of Northfield, and they sensed that a piece of Northfield was gone.”
Osterman said the NHS was grateful Rebound Partners reached out with the brick proposal. “We both care about the look and feel of downtown Northfield, and selling the bricks can raise funds to help us as we try to preserve other downtown historical anchors,” said Osterman. Osterman laughingly guesses that when NHS volunteers are called to collect bricks, it will likely be a sub-zero January day. “But we’re happy to help,” she said, “and everyone’s hope is that this will be a way to still enjoy elements of the Archer House and touch that history.”
Rebound Partners are entertaining various ideas about how to keep memories of the Archer House alive within the eventual rebuild, whether that will be through a memorial space, a brick wall behind a refurbished vintage bar or via actual integration of the salvaged items. But rest assured—Rebound is committed to the task. “This has been emotional for all of us, and, like Brett Reese, we all love Northfield and its history,” said Bielenberg. “We’re trying to get out everything we possibly can because it’s important to link generation to generation.”