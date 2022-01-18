Archer House 1.jpg

With Tuesday’s milder temperatures, demolition on the Archer House started in earnest. Demolition on the historic structure was necessary after the devastating fire in November 2020. (Pamela Thompson/southern.minn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

