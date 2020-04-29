Two new assistant principals will soon be sporting Northfield High School's maroon and gold.
Rico Bohren and Nancy Veverka were selected by the School Board Monday after an extensive interview process. They were hired from a pool of more than 60 applicants after several rounds of interviews. They will assume their roles July 1 after Assistant Principal Marnie Thompson retires June 30. Fellow Assistant Principal Jeff Eckhoff retired in December.
The primary role for assistant principals has traditionally involved discipline, but they do much more. Some of the other tasks include helping eighth-graders transition to the ninth grade, leading individual education plan meetings, and assisting with teacher evaluations and those of other staff.
Bohren is the dean of students at Sibley High School in Inver Grove Heights, essentially an assistant principal position, overseeing a school with 1,200 students. Veverka is an assistant principal at Highland Park Middle School in St. Paul. She is a veteran St. Paul administrator, where she has been an assistant principal at multiple levels. She is bilingual in Spanish and English, and her family recently moved to Northfield.
Bohren has taught a number of former NHS students as an adjunct professor for 10 years at Concordia University in St. Paul. He said Superintendent Matt Hillmann’s strategic plan is on point with his belief in diversity and multicultural education. Some of Bohren’s family members have come through the Northfield district, and he has received extensive feedback from people who have spoken highly of the district.
“It’s surreal to me right now,” Bohren said of getting the job. “I just can’t wait to work.”
Bohren spent his childhood in northwest Iowa and Phoenix. Following high school, he attended Wayne State University in northwest Nebraska, later accepting an education position in South St. Paul to be closer to his wife, who is also a Twin Cities educator. He then briefly moved to Portland, Oregon, before returning to the Twin Cities.
Although he has experience working with elementary and middle school students, Bohren's passion is working with high school students, helping prepare them for college and post-secondary options.
Bohren’s top goals at the high school include learning every student's name and developing relationships with students and their families so that they feel comfortable coming to him when they've got a concern or question. His desire stems from his belief that without personal relationships, teaching becomes difficult.
“I call it a soul-to-soul relationship,” he said. “I don’t think you can get deeper.”
Bohren said he cares about his students personally and has worked with teenagers taken into gang life while in the Twin Cities. He takes pride when students he once disciplined thank him after graduation or upon earning fulfilling jobs.
“You don’t remember what teachers said to you, but you remember how they made you feel,” he said of his philosophy of how students remember teachers.
“That’s the hook, line and sinker for me.”
Northfeld Superintendent Matt Hillmann said Eckhoff and Thompson have been models for how assistant principals should operate, caring deeply about students while holding them accountable.
“We’re just so grateful for their service and the high-quality work they did,” Hillmann said.