Residents will have two extra weeks to shop for locally grown, homemade goods this year in Faribault.
The Cannon Valley Farmers Market begins two weeks earlier this year — Saturday, Nov. 6 — and at a new time — from noon to 3 p.m. It’s got 25 vendors registered. Of those, eight are new vendors.
Organizers indicate a wide range of products are offered like apples, bread and baked goods, beef, canned goods, cheese, chicken, coffee beans, eggs, fiber products, freeze dried fruits and vegetables, granola, herbs/seasonings, honey, maple syrup, nut butters, pork, salsa, skin care products, vegetables and wool bedding.
Though it traditionally starts the Saturday before Thanksgiving, this year CVFM board member Tiffany Tripp says they looked to closed the loop from the summer market to their fall/winter/spring market. And by starting earlier, they are able to get in more produce farmers still have left to sell, one of the things she is most excited about.
Tripp, of Graise Farm, is one of seven board members. The 100% volunteer run board consists of members Emma De Schane of Lova Dora, Nancy Erickson of Broody Hen Farm, Katy Lund of First Draft Farm, Miranda Sieh of Mirabella Acres, Tripp of Graise Farm, Kathy Zeman of Simple Harvest Farm Organics and Lindsey Zemanek of First Draft Farm.
Vendors come from across Minnesota — from Cedar Crate Farm in Waldorf to Sunshine Sweetz (whose owner, Carrie Conrad, grew up in Faribault) in Shoreview and from Cannon Valley Butcher’s Block of Red Wing to Lova’s Dora in New Prague and many places in between.
The market is focused on locally grown and produced foods, and farm-derived products. There’s space for a few more vendors, and the market is looking for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community members to apply. In an effort to expand the number of vendors, CVFM is offering a Youth Booth space to any youth, 5 to 19 as of Jan. 1. The individual(s), who needs to follow all market rule and regulations, would receive a discounted vendor rate of $5 per market day.
Tripp says board members are looking to get more people involved by offering the youth booths, and that they plan to reach out to area FFAs to get those students involved in the market. The idea was cam from Simple Harvest Farm Organics’ Zeman, also a Minnesota Farmers Market Association executive director, based on what she’s seen at other farmers markets. Board members are also working on becoming a 317a nonprofit, which will allow them to grow the market in different ways.
“We really want to grow the diversity of the market, so we will also be looking for ways to do that as well,” said Tripp. “Partnering with more community organizations is hopefully one way to do that.”
They are also working on offering SNAP/EBT and setting up a token program for youth, similar to the summertime market but with their own added touch. Tripp adds they are also always looking for new vendors to help bring in a larger variety of products.
Sieh, of Hampton, starting her second year on the CVFM board, participates in the markets as a vendor. She enjoys watching local farmers get excited about the products they grow while at the market, and bringing them to people who want to buy local.
”I don’t know if anyone sells the product better than the person who creates it,” said Sieh.
She finds farmers markets a good way to get one’s name and products out to the community. Sieh adds that for small farmers, its a great way to get their foot in the door and can be a great stepping stone in building a business. They’re also are a great place to interact with and learn from not only other vendors, but with customers.
”I really encourage people if they’re kind of on the fence to become a vendor, if they produce locally grown goods, or something in more of a niche market, it’s a good time to bring those in and learn from others around you,” said Sieh. “I also encourage people to eat locally and shop locally, too.”