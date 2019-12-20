Northfield Hospital and Clinics, looking at a projected $1 million loss in 2020, is evaluating ways to reduce the anticipated drop.
To help combat the loss, due to changes in the health care industry, officials are targeting $300,000 to $500,000 in savings from supplies and services. The balance is expected to come from labor or revenue or revenue growth. Officials expect to finalize a plan to close the gap by early next year. But before that, they plan to communicate with directors and employees of any changes.
Hospital officials strive for a 3% profit in most years but have settled for 2% next year, meaning they still need to find $3 million in either revenue or cuts.
“This budget was not sufficient,” CEO Steve Underdahl said Thursday night.
“This is a difficult but doable mission.”
A light upper respiratory disease season last winter, insurance company restrictions, a more aggressive prior authorization processes, a decrease in payments, patients delaying or forgoing treatment because of high-deductible plans and more consumer price shopping are being cited as reasons for the decrease. A national trend away from inpatient stays to an outpatient model is also being cited as a reason.
The hospital is grappling with a $320,000 loss in operations income this year. The average length of stay in 2018 decreased from 2.42 days to 2.23. Admissions dropped from 1,942 to 1,710 and the number of inpatient days decreased from 4,707 to 3,806.
Inpatient revenue saw a significant decrease in 2018, from $56.89 million in 2017 to $47.88 million last year.
According to the hospital, it hired 35 FTE employees a few years ago when the organization was addressing an increase in demand. Today, the number of employees has remained flat while the number of inpatient days has dropped.
To combat the challenges, hospital officials are limiting expenses, seeking to negotiate better payer contracts and working with the Minnesota Hospital Association to address unfair insurance company practices.
Despite the challenges, which officials say are being felt nationally, the hospital is in a good financial condition. Cash on hand, used to measure the number of days an organization would be able to run if revenue immediately froze, has risen from 223 in December 2017 to 249 currently.
Underdahl said based on financials over the last three years, last year seems like it is closer to the new normal, forcing the hospital to build its structure around that.
“If we are going to have less heads on pillows, which is the trend nationwide … we’re going to have to think about how we are going to look as institution,” he said.